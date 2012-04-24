TEXT-Fitch Rates Indonesia Eximbank's Senior Notes Final 'BBB-'

(The following was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia’s (Indonesia Eximbank) USD500m senior notes, issued under its USD1.5bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme, a final rating of ‘BBB-'. This follows the completion of the notes issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 15 April 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as Indonesia Eximbank’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-'. This is because the notes constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of Indonesia Eximbank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be used to support Indonesia Eximbank’s business growth.

Indonesia Eximbank, previously known as PT Bank Ekspor Indonesia (Persero), was established in 2009 through an Act of Parliament and is wholly-owned by Government of Indonesia.