TEXT-Fitch Affirms Taiwan's Eximbank

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China’s (Taiwan’s Eximbank) Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+’ and National Long-Term Rating of ‘AAA(twn)'. The rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list may be found at the end of this commentary.

Taiwan’s Eximbank’s IDR remains aligned with that of the Taiwan sovereign, reflecting Fitch’s expectations of a very high propensity of government support in the event it is required. Taiwan’s Eximbank is a policy bank wholly-owned by the government. Its role is to promote trade and develop the Taiwan’s economy - a mission of paramount importance in light of the country’s export-dependent economic structure. State support has been reinforced through the expansion of funding sources and export insurance capacity from various government agencies, including the central bank, amid a challenging external environment in 2012.

This increased funding has been renewed or expanded since the 1980s or1990s, according to the government’s policy for promoting external trade. Taiwan’s Eximbank has been able to maintain modest profitability while executing government policy in external trade along various stages of economic cycles. Balance sheet integrity is prudently managed with a good capital strength and satisfactory asset quality profile. The bank has never been in financial stress that required government’s capital or liquidity support.

That said, the bank may be exposed to greater sovereign risks of emerging markets in the near term, in line with the nation’s strategy to explore these markets with growth potential, particularly amid the weakening global economic growth prospects. The agency believes that the government support will be forthcoming if the bank experiences severe losses and liquidity stress.

The Outlook on Taiwan’s Eximbank’s IDR is Stable, in line with that of the Taiwan sovereign rating. Any rating action on the Taiwan sovereign and/or changes in perceived propensity of government support could trigger a similar rating action on the bank. Fitch believes the latter is a less likely scenario in the near to medium term.

Taiwan’s Eximbank was established in 1979 under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act to support government economic and trade policies. It’s a fully state-owned bank supervised under the Ministry of Finance (MoF). A Credit Update on Taiwan’s Eximbank will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1’

National Long-Term rating: affirmed at ‘AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating: affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A+’

Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at ‘AAA(twn)'