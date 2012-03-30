TEXT-S&P Reports Key Factors Affecting Aust., NZ SF Credit Quality

(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) March 30, 2012--In a report published today, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services identifies five key macroeconomic factors that are most relevant to the credit quality of Australian and New Zealand structured finance securities, and its rating actions. The report is titled “Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors On Ratings.” The factors are GDP growth, the unemployment rate, house prices, share market returns, and the corporate credit risk premium.

The report follows a similar analysis we published in 2011 that explored the links between macroeconomic factors and structured finance rating movements worldwide (“Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,” published Nov. 4, 2011). As with the global study, we began our study with the historical correlation, then conducted a sensitivity analysis as well as best-, expected-, and worst-case macroeconomic scenario analyses to estimate the potential impact of the five macroeconomic factors on ratings transitions.

Australia has experienced only mild economic stress during the past 11 years, and relatively stable Australian and New Zealand ratings compared with the rating transition of global structured finance securities. The absence of rating performance data during the downturn as a result of this stability limits the ability to estimate how macroeconomic factors would change credit quality during a severe downturn in Australia, based on Australian experience alone. Consequently, the results show a considerably weaker correlation between the five macroeconomic variables and the rating movements of Australian and New Zealand structured finance securities than seen in the global study.

We believe the rating performance could track more closely to the global experience in an extreme case or our hypothetical worst-case scenario, and therefore reference has been made to the global outcome. Under our worst-case scenario, which would be equivalent to the U.S. Great Depression of the 1930s, ‘AAA’ ratings on Australian and New Zealand structured finance securities could transition to between the ‘BBB’ and ‘CCC’ rating category. However, we believe that there are various differentiating factors that may mitigate the risk of the ratings on Australian and New Zealand structured finance securities migrating to the full extent estimated in the global study.

In recent times, Australia has benefitted from the insatiable demand for commodities from its trading partners in Asia, particularly China. Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect Australia to remain dependent on its mining boom as global economic uncertainties heighten. Standard & Poor’s expects China to experience a soft landing in 2012, with its GDP growth slowing to 8%. Based on this scenario, we expect the Australian economy to grow at 3.3%, house prices to soften about 5% and the unemployment rate to remain relatively stable at 5.2%. We believe Australian and New Zealand structured finance securities are well positioned to weather a soft landing in China, and we expect ratings to remain relatively stable.

The report focuses solely on the historical relationship between certain macroeconomic factors and Australian and New Zealand structured finance rating movements as a whole. However, many other factors affect rating trends, and some of our key rating assumptions are likely to be transaction specific, such as the creditworthiness of financial institutions that act as counterparties in securitizations and the effect of country risk on creditworthiness.