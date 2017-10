Nov 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the ratings of three tranches from CWMBS Re-Performing Loan REMIC Trust Certificates, Series 2002-1. The collateral backing this deal consists of first-lien fixed mortgage loans insured by Federal Housing Administration (FHA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD) or guaranteed by the Veterans Administration (VA).