TEXT-Fitch Affirms Taiwan's First Group

TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of First Financial Holding Company Limited (FFHC) and First Commercial Bank (Taiwan) (FCB). The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of FFHC as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency’s rating coverage. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s expectation of FFHC’s ability to maintain a steady credit profile in H212 and 2013. The profitability of its principal operating subsidiary FCB improved, with return on average assets increased from 0.33% in 2010 to 0.43% in 2011. However this was not able to lift profits at FFHC, owing to losses at its other smaller subsidiaries including First Securities and First Aviva Life.

For the first seven months of 2012, FFHC’s net income increased by 38.8% (unaudited) yoy, with annualised return on assets reaching 0.6% (unaudited) mirroring performance at FCB, which reported continued low bad-debt expenses and higher loan spread. Fitch expects this growth momentum to decelerate as provisioning risks rise in a slowing economy.

The ratings of FCB, which represented 97% of the group’s assets, reflect its strong franchise in the Taiwanese banking sector, adequate asset quality as well as strong liquidity. These strengths are offset by its small size and thin capital buffer relative to international peers and structurally modest internal capital generation.

FCB has a Support Rating of ‘2’ and a Support Rating Floor of ‘BBB+', reflecting Fitch’s expectation of a high level of state support to the bank given its systemic importance in Taiwan. The Outlook is Stable; the probability of an IDR downgrade is remote given Fitch’s expectation of continued government support. However, the bank’s Viability Rating may be pressured in case of severe deterioration in asset quality that weakens its core capitalisation.

FFHC’s ratings are mostly driven by the credit profile of FCB. On a stand-alone basis, FFHC uses limited leverage with a double leverage ratio of 103.5% at end of May 2012. Liquidity remains satisfactory, supported by abundant working capital lines and strong deposit franchise at FCB, which itself is a major liquidity provider in Taiwan’s interbank market.

FFHC’ IDR may change if there is a change in FCB’s IDR. Based on Fitch’s methodology for rating bank holding companies, FFHC’s IDR and National ratings are aligned with those of FCB, reflecting the former’s financial flexibility and close linkage with the latter. However, any aggressive investments or acquisitions by FFHC leading to significant weakening of the group’s consolidated financial profile will pressure FFHC’s IDR and VR.

FFHC’s subordinated bonds are rated three notches below its National Long-Term Rating to reflect its mandatory interest and principal deferral if such payment will result in FFHC’s capital adequacy ratio falling below 100%. This is in line with the agency’s current rating criteria and notching practice for such performing securities.

FFHC was incorporated in January 2003 through a 100% share swap with FCB. It was Taiwan’s eighth largest of 16 domestic financial holding groups by consolidated assets (TWD2.1trn) at end-June 2012. Government agencies maintained dominant ownership of around 28.6% at end-April 2012 and appointed the majority of the board of directors.

First Financial Holding Company Limited (FFHC):

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘F2’

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘AA-(twn)';

Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)’

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘5’; withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘No Floor’; withdrawn

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at ‘AA-(twn)’

Subordinated debt affirmed at ‘A-(twn)’

First Commercial Bank (Taiwan) (FCB):

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘F2’

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘AA-(twn)';

Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)’

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+';

Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BBB+’

Subordinated bonds affirmed at ‘A+(twn)’