FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&PBulletin: F&PFL Ratings Not Affected By Haier Parent Offer
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&PBulletin: F&PFL Ratings Not Affected By Haier Parent Offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Rating Services said today that its BB/Stable/B issuer credit rating and outlook on Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. (F&PFL) are unchanged following the announcement of a potential takeover of F&PFL’s ultimate parent company, Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings (F&PAH) by Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. (Haier, not rated).

On Sept. 10, 2012, F&PFL’s ultimate parent company, F&PAH, announced via the New Zealand Stock Exchange that it has been approached by Haier, a current 20% shareholder, expressing its interest in making a takeover offer. At that stage, a formal bid was not submitted, and there is no certainty that an offer for shares in F&PAH or any other transaction will result.

Should additional information be available, we may review F&PFL’s rating linkages with the creditworthiness of its corporate group in accordance with ‘Corporate Criteria - Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent,’ published Oct. 28, 2004.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.