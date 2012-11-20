TEXT-S&P: Fisher & Paykel Finance Raised To 'BB+' On Haier Takeover

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On Nov. 13, 2012, Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holding Ltd. (F&PAHL), the parent of Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. (F&PFL), was taken over by Haier New Zealand Investment Holding Co. Ltd. (Haier), and became part of the Haier group.

-- The rating constraint on F&PFL stemming from its previous ownership structure has been eliminated, because of our favourable credit view of its new unrated parent, Haier.

-- F&PFL’s issuer credit rating is aligned with the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), consistent with our view that F&PFL remains a non-strategic subsidiary of the Haier group.

-- We therefor are raising the rating on F&PFL to ‘BB+', from ‘BB’; the outlook is stable.

Rating Action

On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Rating Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on New Zealand finance company Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. (F&PFL) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

F&PFL’s issuer credit rating has been aligned with our view of the finance company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) following the takeover of its parent, F&PAHL, by Haier. The finance company’s rating was previously slightly constrained by our credit view of the F&PAHL group, which is assessed as being below that of F&PFL’s SACP. Although our view of the credit profile of F&PAHL has not changed, the rating constraint on F&PFL, stemming from its previous ownership structure, has been eliminated because of our more favourable credit view of it new, unrated, parent, Haier. No benefit from its new ownership structure has been factored into F&PFL’s rating above its SACP, because F&PFL has been assessed as being a non-strategic subsidiary of its new ultimate parent, Haier.

F&PFL’s rating importantly recognises the new parent’s announced intentions to retain existing structures and strategies of the Fisher & Paykel group of companies, and the smooth transition of debt arrangements in response to the change in control.

We note that Haier has accumulated sufficient offer acceptances to trigger the compulsory acquisition of remaining shares under the Takeovers Code; the announced delisting of F&PAHL on Nov. 27 2012 in our view does not have a material impact on F&PFL’s creditworthiness.

F&PFL’s rating reflects the strength in its Q-card distribution channel, supported by a large number of bilateral arrangements entered with retailing merchants, allowing it exclusive access to end customers. Financed purchases typically are everyday-living items, giving F&PFL a degree of economic resilience; however, by the same token it also contributes to a higher inherent credit risk, given the socioeconomic class of customers serviced. In our view, this higher inherent credit risk is mitigated by the small size of typical purchases and quality of risk management practices-which we consider to be above peers.

F&PFL continues to perform according to expectations, with overall arrears continuing to decline and the nonperforming asset ratio marginally improving. Net interest income and fees and commission revenue have increased for the six months to September 2012 compared to previous year, and we expect operating margins to continually improve following liquidity-optimisation initiatives implemented in October 2012.

Liquidity

At Sept. 30, 2012, F&PFL had NZ$130.6 million in debentures and NZ$225.4 million in syndicated bank facilities outstanding, with 70.9% of the total maturing more than a year from the period end. It is also important to note the bank facilities are split into four tranches, with well-spread-out maturities, the latest extending to October 2015.

In October 2012 F&PFL optimised its liquidity position by voluntarily reducing its syndicated bank facility by NZ$75 million. In our view, while this represents a reduction in the liquidity buffer, it still allowed adequate coverage of maturing debentures over the next 12 months, with good resilience under substantially lower reinvestment rates.

At the same time, F&PFL also paid down its syndicated bank facilities, using its NZ$45 million in cash held. This exchange of on-balance-sheet liquidity for a higher undrawn bank facility balance increases F&PFL’s reliance on bank funding and sensitivity around each facility tranche roll date. This risk is mitigated by the good support from existing bankers and potential new banker relationships following the takeover.

The above liquidity-optimisation initiatives stemmed from F&PFL’s review of appropriate liquidity surplus against funding conditions that improved since the GFC and the expiring of the Crown guarantee. Likewise, should these conditions again worsen, we would expect a corresponding increase in liquidity surplus to maintain the current rating.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that F&PFL’s SACP will not be materially affected by strategies or initiatives of the new ultimate parent, notwithstanding that the finance company’s longer-term role within the Haier group is uncertain. Specifically, the rating factors in an expectation that F&PFL’s capitalisation and key financial metrics will be maintained at about current levels, and that its business stability will not be negatively affected by the ownership change, any future potential management changes, or the implementation of new business initiatives.

The most likely scenario for a rating change would stem from a strategic decision by Haier to sell F&PFL, which could see its rating affected by credit factors relating to its ownership. Ownership changes aside, F&PFL’s rating is not expected to transition above the current level. As such, rating-transition scenarios are all on the downside, and would most likely come from a decision by Haier to actively manage down the finance company’s capital-adequacy position or, if business stability were materially negatively affected by the recent ownership change.

The rating could also come under downward pressure from a weakening in F&PFL’s asset quality experience and/or weakened banker confidence, particularly around debt-facility tranche roll dates. In addition, a material weakening in our credit view of the new parent’s creditworthiness could also bring on negative rating pressure.

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B BB/Watch Pos/B