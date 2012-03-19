TEXT-Fitch Assigns Fortescue's Upsized Senior Notes 'BB+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd’s USD1bn 6% due 2017 and USD1bn 6.875% due 2022 senior notes final ratings at ‘BB+'. The final rating matches Fitch’s expected rating, which was assigned on 14 March 2012.

The increase in the issue size has been assessed and has not affected Fitch’s rating. For more information refer to the rating action commentary, entitled “Fitch Rates Fortescue’s USD1bn Senior Notes ‘BB+(exp)” dated 14 March 2012.