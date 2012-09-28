TEXT-S&P Affirms Fortescue 'BB-' Rtg; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtg Cut To 'B+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Fortescue’s recently announced debt restructure removes the financial covenant pressure under its bank loan facilities.

-- Under our forecasts, the company’s financial metrics will weaken over 2013 before increased production underpins an improvement in 2014 back to levels commensurate with the ‘BB-’ rating.

-- We think the weaker financial metrics in 2013 increase the company’s vulnerability to lower ore prices, higher operating costs or delay in production ramp up.

-- As such, we have affirmed the corporate credit rating at ‘BB-’ and removed it from CreditWatch negative.

-- Nevertheless, the rating outlook is negative.

-- We also lowered our recovery rating on Fortescue’s senior unsecured debt to ‘5’ from ‘4’, as the debt ranks behind the company’s recent US$4.5 billion senior secured facility. As a result of the new facility, we have also lowered the rating on Fortescue’s senior unsecured facilities to ‘B+', from ‘BB-'.

Rating Action

On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed the ‘BB-’ corporate credit rating on Australia-based mining company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. The rating outlook is negative. We have lowered the issue rating on Fortescue’s senior unsecured debt to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-', and the recovery rating to ‘5’ from ‘4’. At the same time, we have removed all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Sept. 12, 2012.

Rationale

With the recent refinancing of its bank debt, Fortescue has removed the financial covenants that had been expected to come under pressure, particularly if iron ore prices had remained low. The restructure comprises the raising of US$4.5 billion senior secured debt, the repayment of US$3.55 billion senior unsecured bank debt, and the prepayment of Leucadia notes for US$715 million. It extends the company’s near-term debt maturity from December 2013 to November 2015, and provides additional liquidity.

The ‘BB-’ rating incorporates our expectation that Fortescue’s earnings will improve materially in year ending June 30, 2014, from an expected low level in fiscal 2013. The better performance in fiscal 2014 is based on the assumption that Fortescue successfully ramps up its 95 million tons per annum (mtpa) production run rate, and benchmark iron ore prices (62% Fe CFR China) remain at about US$110 per ton in fiscal 2014 (between July 2013 to June 2014). In addition, we also expect the company to de-lever in 2014 with cash from operations or asset sales.

However, we expect Fortescue’s credit metrics to be weak for the rating in fiscal 2013. That’s because we expect lower earnings and cash flows arising from a steep decline in iron ore prices since late July 2012. This deterioration coincided with higher debt to fund Fortescue’s peak capital expenditure for its expansion to a production run rate of 115 mtpa. As such, we expect Fortescue’s funds from operations (FFO) to debt will drop to less than 10% and adjusted debt to EBITDA higher than 5x in the year ending June 30, 2013.

In response to lower iron ore prices, Fortescue has slowed down its expansion plans to 115 mtpa, from a commitment of 155 mtpa previously. It’s also actively considering selling assets and has cut operating costs, to preserve cash. We believe these measures will alleviate short-term liquidity pressure.

The ‘BB-’ rating reflects our view of the company’s aggressive growth strategy associated with the pace and the funding approach of its expansion projects, limited product diversity, and exposure to a volatile commodity market. These weaknesses are partly offset by Fortescue’s relatively long-life, relatively low-cost and improving iron ore production.

Liquidity In our view, Fortescue’s liquidity is “adequate”, based on our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile are:

-- We expect Fortescue’s sources of liquidity in fiscal 2013 to exceed uses by 1.2x,

-- The adequate liquidity hinges on benchmark iron ore prices sustaining above US$90 per ton in the next 12 months.

-- At June 30, 2012, Fortescue had US$2.5 billion in cash, and minimal debt maturing until December 2015.

-- Capital expenditure, however, is expected to be sizable at US$4.7 billion in fiscal 2013, due to the 115mtpa expansion program.

-- As such, we expect Fortescue’s negative free operating cash flow after capital expenditure to continue in fiscal 2013.

-- After the retirement of its senior unsecured bank loans, there will not be any earnings based covenants in its debt facilities.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating is ‘5’ on the senior unsecured 144a debt issued by Fortescue’s finance subsidiary, FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd. Due to the prior ranking of the sizable senior secured debt in our recovery analysis, we expect the senior unsecured debt to realize an average recovery in the order of 10%-30% following a hypothetical default.

In our opinion, the most likely hypothetical default scenario would involve a shift in market dynamics leading to significant deterioration in Fortescue’s financial profile during construction and ramp-up of the 115 mtpa expansion. These could include a sustained fall in iron ore prices, cost over-runs, and under-performance in production combining to cause default, which we assume would be around 2014 in this simulated default scenario.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our concerns that Fortescue’s fiscal 2013 credit metrics will likely be sub-par for the ‘BB-’ rating. We also consider that the company’s credit metrics are vulnerable to volatility in iron ore prices or any execution risk of its current expansion project in the next 12 months. We believe iron ore prices need to average at least US$90 per ton for the next 12 months for Fortescue to maintain adequate liquidity.

The rating could be lowered if:

-- We considered that Fortescue’s credit metrics are unlikely to recover in fiscal 2014. For example, if its adjusted FFO-to-debt remains less than 20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA stays higher than 4x. This scenario could arise from either a prolonged period of weak iron ore prices, or any delays or cost overruns of its 115 mtpa expansion project.

-- The company needs to raise more debt to fund its current expansion. The rating could also come under downward pressure if Fortescue’s growth strategy were to expand beyond its current commitment of a 115 mtpa expansion through debt funding.

We would consider revising the outlook to stable if:

-- Fortescue develops a track record of shipping at a run rate of about 100 mtpa (all other things being equal);

-- It restores a healthy buffer in the liquidity position; and

-- Its key credit metrics improve, for example its adjusted FFO-to-debt is sustained at more than 20% and its adjusted debt to EBITDA remains less than 4x.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd.

Senior Unsecured B+ BB-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 5 4

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Watch Neg/--