TEXT: S&P Affirms Fortis Inc., Sub 'A-' Ratings; Off Watch

Overview

-- We are affirming our ratings, including our ‘A-’ long-term corporate credit rating, on Fortis Inc. and subsidiary FortisAlberta Inc.

-- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed Feb. 22, 2012.

-- The affirmation reflects Fortis’ financing plan for the proposed C$1.5 billion acquisition of CH Energy Group Inc. and the completion of its C$900 million Waneta hydroelectric construction project, on time and on budget in 2015.

-- We expect that the company’s diversified portfolio, dominated by regulated utilities, should generate adequate and stable cash flow at or above our consolidated targets.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the operating companies’ underlying operational and financial stability, which mitigates the relatively weak financial measures for the ratings.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its ‘A-’ long-term corporate credit rating, on St. John’s Nfld.-based utility holding company Fortis Inc. and subsidiary FortisAlberta Inc. The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor’s removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed Feb. 22, 2012.

The rating action reflects our view that given the fixed financing assumptions for the proposed acquisition of CH Energy Group Inc. (not rated) for about C$1.5 billion, deconsolidated credit metrics will not deteriorate below levels we associate with the rating on a sustained basis. We expect the company to generally sustain consolidated adjusted funds from operations(AFFO)-to-debt of better than 10% and deconsolidated AFFO-to-debt of 20% or better. Based on our forecast assumptions, deconsolidated AFFO-to-debt might temporarily fall in the 18%-20% range in 2013 and 2014, but we expect the company to be able to sustain FFO-to-debt above 20% in 2015 and beyond with the completion of the C$900 million Waneta hydroelectric project.

Rationale

We have not changed our opinion that the proposed acquisition slightly improves Fortis’ excellent business risk profile and provides both regulatory and cash flow diversification benefits to the company. CH Energy’s primary asset is its 100% ownership of Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. (A/Watch Neg/--), a regulated electric gas transmission and distribution utility with an excellent business risk profile that provides approximately 90% of CH Energy Group’s consolidated EBITDA. The rating on Central Hudson reflects the consolidated credit profile of its parent.

Some of our key assumptions include:

-- Fortis will finance the CH Energy acquisition with at least C$600 million in equity, C$250 million in preferred shares, and C$150 million in debt at the holding company level. We have assumed that the equity portion of the acquisition financing is put in place shortly after a shareholder vote at CH Energy scheduled for mid-June.

-- Fortis will finance the Waneta project with approximately C$350 million in debt. In addition, we assume the project is not delayed beyond 2015 and any cost overruns are not material. We have not incorporated any other material debt issuances into our forecasts.

-- The company’s consolidated rate base grows on average about 3-4% per annum between 2012 and 2016.

-- Its regulated subsidiaries allowed return on equity (ROE), deemed equity, and depreciation rates remain in line with current levels and they are generally able to earn their allowed ROE or better.

-- The Waneta project is in service on time and budget in 2015.

-- If the CH Energy acquisition closes in early 2013, there are no material changes to the underlying business.

In our view, Fortis has limited headroom in both its consolidated and deconsolidated credit metrics. We expect the company’s consolidated AFFO-to-debt to remain in the 10%-12% range, with limited headroom above the 10% floor we have established for the ratings. We expect Fortis’s deconsolidated AFFO-to-debt to be lower (18%-20%) in 2013-2014 before improving in 2015, when the Waneta hydroelectric project is completed. The key components of deconsolidated FFO include regulated cash flows, which are based on the forecast rate base; and the regulatory determined ROE and deemed capital structure for each regulated utility, unregulated cash flows, and tax benefits driven by the structure. We adjust both FFO and debt in accordance with our ratio definitions and our criteria on preferred shares, which we treat as 50% debt and 50% equity.

We expect the holding company’s cash flows from subsidiaries Fortis Properties and Fortis Generation to increase to about 25% from about 15% post Waneta construction. Fortis Properties cash flows are somewhat riskier than the regulated businesses. However, we expect the Waneta power project to generate long term, stable cash flows once operational in 2015. Key contract features in the 40-year power purchase agreement include limited hydrology and price risk, and strong counterparties in British Columbia Hydro & Power Authority and FortisBC, with some construction risk in the interim.

The ratings on Fortis reflect Standard & Poor’s opinion of the company’s excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. Our business risk assessment reflects the company’s diversified portfolio of low-risk, monopoly utilities; stable regulated cash flows with generally supportive regulatory regimes and independent subsidiaries Characterizing Fortis’ financial risk profile, in our view, are the deemed regulatory capital structure at each of its subsidiaries, which drive the relatively weak consolidated and deconsolidated credit metrics. We believe that exposure, albeit limited, to higher-risk commercial and hospitality real estate, and electricity generation somewhat offset the strengths of both its business risk and financial risk profiles.

Fortis is a holding company with 100% interests in a number of regulated utilities in Canada. They include FortisBC Holdings Inc. (gas distributor in British Columbia ; not rated); FortisBC (electricity distributor for portions of B.C.; not rated); Newfoundland Power Inc. (electricity provider for the island portion of the province); FortisAlberta (electricity distributor in parts of Alberta); Maritime Electric Co. Ltd. (electricity provider in Prince Edward Island; BBB+/Stable/--); and FortisOntario (electricity provider in parts of Ontario; not rated). The company also has holdings in regulated utilities in the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos; and it has nonregulated hydro power generation and real estate and hotel investments. Fortis had C$6.3 billion of reported, consolidated debt as of March 31, 2012.

A key ongoing credit strength for the company is the regulatory, geographic, and market diversification of its subsidiaries and their cash flows. There continues to be some concentration in B.C., where about 50% of the postacquisition rate base is located. Fortis’ diversification is sufficient that it could survive the bankruptcy of its largest subsidiaries.

The company continues to benefit from stable, regulated cash flows from its regulated utility portfolio. Regulation is typically cost-of-service-based with limited exposure to commodity price or volume risk. The utilities typically have a monopoly position with limited bypass risk. The ongoing rate-base growth is driving the long-term trend in cash-flow growth.

The degree of financial and operating separation supports the ratings. Fortis is structured as a holding company and it does not guarantee its subsidiaries’ debt. However, we would expect the company to support its subsidiaries provided it had economic incentive to do so. Fortis primarily provides ongoing strategic support to its subsidiaries and provides equity injections as required to finance growth. Each entity has a high degree of independence both from the parent and typically from other operating units.

Liquidity Fortis’ liquidity is adequate, in our view. At the holdingcompany level, we expect that liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover uses by more than 1.2x. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect that in the event of a 15% decline in deconsolidated earnings, the company’s sources of funds would still exceed its uses.

-- Liquidity sources include expected remitted cash flows from Fortis’ subsidiaries of about C$300 million per year and unused committed credit facilities of about C$800 million as of March 31, 2012.

-- Uses of capital include primarily interest and preferred share dividends of about C$100 million, and capital spending and dividends to shareholders of about C$600 million (excluding the CH Energy acquisition), but we believe that some of the capital spending has some deferability.

In our view, the company has sound relationships with its banks and generally satisfactory standing in credit markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the operating companies’ underlying operational and financial stability, which mitigates the relatively weak financial measures for the ratings. We could lower the ratings if Fortis were to employ materially more aggressive leverage or if it were to invest in assets with materially higher business risks and cash flow variability, or one of its larger subsidiaries encountered major financial or operational difficulties. We believe that the ratings could also face pressure if company-level AFFO to debt deteriorates below our forecasts or consolidated AFFO-to-debt falls below 10% on a sustained basis. A positive outlook or upgrade during our two-year forecast horizon is unlikely, given Fortis’ weak credit metrics.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology: Differentiating The Issuer Credit Ratings Of A Regulated Utility Subsidiary And Its Parent, March 11, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch

Fortis Inc.

To From

Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--- A-/Watch Neg/--

Senior unsecured debt A- A-/Watch Neg

Preferred stock

Global scale BBB BBB/Watch Neg

Canada scale P-2 P-2/Watch Neg

FortisAlberta Inc.

Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- A-/Watch Neg/--

Senior unsecured debt A- A-/Watch Neg