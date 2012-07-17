BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook and Aa2 underlying rating to Fort Mill School District No. 4's (SC) $46.6 million General Obligation Advanced Refunding Bonds, Series 2012A
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook and Aa2 underlying rating to Fort Mill School District No. 4's (SC) $46.6 million General Obligation Advanced Refunding Bonds, Series 2012A
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
July 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook and Aa2 underlying rating to Fort Mill School District No. 4’s (SC) $46.6 million General Obligation Advanced Refunding Bonds, Series 2012A