TEXT-Fitch Upgrades Foster's; Withdraws Ratings
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Upgrades Foster's; Withdraws Ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Foster’s Group Limited (Foster‘s) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’ and removed it from Rating Watch Positive. Fitch has also affirmed Foster’s Short-Term IDR at ‘F2. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also simultaneously withdrawn the ratings. The ratings for Foster’s have been withdrawn following its acquisition by SABMiller plc (‘BBB+'/Stable) which was finalised in December 2011.

The upgrade reflects the alignment of its rating with that of SABMiller. The rating takes into account Foster’s legal and operational links with, and its strategic importance to, SABMiller as a result of the acquisition. Fitch notes Foster’s will be defined as a principal subsidiary under SABMiller’s bond documentation. With such cross acceleration, SABMiller has significant financial incentive to provide financial assistance to Foster‘s.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Foster’s comes with synergy targets that rest on plans to introduce best practices, and roll-out SABMiller’s brands in Australia. SABMiller’s track record with past acquisitions (Bavaria; Grolsch) is that operations have been integrated into the larger group, and it is Fitch’s expectation that Foster’s will be no different. Strategically, the acquisition provides SABMiller with a leading position in the Australian beer industry and leverages SABMiller’s regional presence in high-growth developing Asian markets.

