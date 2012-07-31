TEXT-S&PBulletin: Fosun Rtg Unaffected By Profit Warning

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on China-based conglomerate Fosun International Ltd. (BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) are not affected by the company’s profit warning for the six months ended June 30, 2012. In our view, the significant decrease in earnings was within our expectation when we revised the rating outlook to negative from stable in April 2012.

We believe Fosun may have breached the EBITDA-based financial covenants on its offshore loans, given the limited headroom. A decline of more than 10% in EBITDA could trigger a breach. Nevertheless, we believe the company has the flexibility to work out possible covenant breaches with its lenders, given its solid banking relationships and good cash holdings. Last week, Fosun signed a HK$30 billion funding agreement with China Development Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) for diverse uses.

Fosun announced on July 27, 2012, that according to preliminary calculations by senior management, the company's consolidated profit for the first half of 2012 is expected to decrease substantially from the same period last year.