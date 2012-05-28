TEXT-S&P corrects rating on Fountain Plaza Securitisation Trust

(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 28, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services corrected its rating on the notes issued by Fountain Plaza Securitisation Trust by raising it to ‘A- (sf)’ from ‘BBB+ (sf)'.

The transaction is a credit lease transaction involving a sale and lease back of the Bendigo & Adelaide Bank offices in Bendigo, Victoria. The rating on the notes is dependent on the credit rating of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. as lessee.

Due to an error, we did not raise the rating on the notes after we raised our rating on Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. to A-/Stable/A-2 on Dec. 6, 2011 (see Research Update: “Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. Long-Term Rating Raised To ‘A-’ On Revised Criteria; Outlook Stable,” published Dec. 6, 2011).

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

