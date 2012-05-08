TEXT-S&P Revises Gajah Tunggal Outlk To Positive; 'B' Rtg Affirmed

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We expect Gajah Tunggal’s operating performance and cash flows to improve over the next two years.

-- This improvement will likely result in a stronger and more sustainable financial risk profile for the Indonesia-based tire manufacturer. -- We are revising our rating outlook on Gajah Tunggal to positive from stable.

-- We are also affirming our ‘B’ corporate credit rating on the company and ‘B’ issue rating on its guaranteed secured notes.

Rating Action

On May 8, 2011, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Indonesia-based tire manufacturer PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B’ corporate credit rating on the company. We also affirmed the ‘B’ issue rating on Gajah Tunggal’s guaranteed secured notes.

Rationale

The positive outlook reflects our view that Gajah Tunggal’s financial risk profile will likely strengthen to “aggressive” over the next 12-18 months, from “highly leveraged” currently. We expect moderate revenue growth and softening raw material prices to support the company’s cash flows and improve its leverage.

We project Gajah Tunggal’s ratio of total debt to EBITDA to gradually decline to less than 2.5x in 2013, from about 3.1x in 2012, in our base-case scenario. We also expect the company’s ratio of total debt to total debt plus equity to decline to about 45% in 2013, from about 51% in 2011. These projections are based on the following assumptions:

-- Revenue growth of 6% in 2012 and 7% in 2013. In our view, revenue growth will likely slow over the next two years compared with 2010 and 2011, given moderating volume growth. We expect the new down-payment regulations for car and motorcycle purchases in Indonesia to impede the growth in tire sales volumes, though the effect will likely be temporary, in our opinion. In addition, Gajah Tunggal’s high exposure to the replacement market (slightly more than 85% of its sales) should partly offset weaker volume growth in the original equipment segment. The new regulations require a larger down payment from clients that purchase cars and motorcycles on credit, and will be effective from June 2012.

-- EBITDA margin of 12%-13% over the next two years. This base-case assumption is higher than the 10%-12% EBITDA margin that we originally anticipated and above the company’s 11.9% EBITDA margin in 2011. While natural rubber prices declined to an average US$3.70 per kilogram in the first quarter of 2012, from close to US$4.50 in 2011, oil prices remain high. In addition, we believe raw material price volatility will likely persist in 2012. At the same time, we expect the company will find it more difficult to raise prices because of increasing competition.

We anticipate that Gajah Tunggal’s ratio of free operating cash flows to total debt will be about 5% over the next two years. The company’s working capital requirements will likely decline in 2012 following lower raw material prices and slower revenue growth. We assume Gajah Tunggal’s maintenance and debottlenecking capital spending at Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 500 billion-IDR600 billion in 2012. Total debt includes about IDR400 billion of post-employment benefit obligations for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, and accrued interest of about IDR205 billion.

Gajah Tunggal is exposed to the volatility in the rupiah against the U.S. dollar. Close to 100% of the company’s debt is denominated in U.S. dollars, while about 50% of its sales are denominated in rupiah. Nevertheless, we believe an expanding revenue base and higher EBITDA will increasingly offset currency fluctuation risk. Gajah Tunggal could absorb a 20% decline in the rupiah for about six months, in our opinion. We estimate that such a decline would increase the company’s total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to about 3.4x, compared with the 2.7x we expect in 2012. Nevertheless, the ratio would remain commensurate with our rating and outlook.

The rating on Gajah Tunggal reflects the company’s “weak” business risk profile and a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. We believe the company has an aggressive capital structure, and it is exposed to the cyclical and competitive tire manufacturing industry. We also believe that its financial flexibility is limited. Gajah Tunggal’s competitive cost position and leading share in the Indonesian tire market temper these weaknesses.

Liquidity

We view Gajah Tunggal’s liquidity as “adequate”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to exceed its liquidity uses by about 1.4x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include our expectation of funds from operations (FFO) of IDR1,100 billion-IDR1,200 billion in 2012 and Gajah Tunggal’s cash balance of IDR753.4 billion as of March 31, 2012.

-- The company also had about IDR450 billion in short-term investments. But we only consider 50% of the value of these investments in our liquidity assessment to reflect their possible lack of marketability.

-- We believe Gajah Tunggal’s 25.5% stake in Jakarta stock exchange-listed PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk (not rated) as of March 31, 2012, provides marginal additional support to the company’s liquidity. The market value of the stake is about IDR500 billion as of May 5, 2012. Although we understand Gajah Tunggal is considering its strategic options regarding this stake, our liquidity assessment assumes that the company could sell more shares in the open market to replenish its cash balance if its liquidity situation weakens materially.

-- Gajah Tunggal’s liquidity needs in the next 12 months include our expectation of working capital requirements of IDR250 billion-IDR300 billion, and capital expenditure of about IDR500 billion-IDR600 billion.

-- Liquidity needs also include a repayment of about IDR97 billion of the initial outstanding principal amount on the company’s 2009 restructured bond due by July 21, 2012, and IDR205 billion of accrued interest.

-- We also factor in about IDR50 billion of shareholder distribution in June 2012.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Gajah Tunggal’s financial risk profile will strengthen in 2012 and 2013. We expect that Gajah Tunggal’s cash flows will improve, with FFO of IDR1,100 billion-IDR1,200 billion, and that the company’s free operating cash flows will be positive over the period.

We could raise the rating by one notch if we believe Gajah Tunggal’s total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio will stabilize at 2.5x-3x, with the ratio of FFO to total debt exceeding 20% and positive free operating cash flows. We believe this could materialize if the company’s annual revenue growth exceeds 8% in 2012 and 2013, while its EBITDA margin remains above 12%. We view our upgrade trigger of the total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x-3.0x as appropriate, given the company’s volatile margins. An upgrade assumes that Gajah Tunggal does not engage in a more aggressive dividend distribution or related-party transactions with its 49.7% shareholder Denham Pte Ltd. that could weaken its own cash flows or leverage.

A downgrade seems less likely in the coming months given our expectation of Gajah Tunggal’s operating performance. However, we could revise the outlook to stable if: (1) intense price competition or rapidly increasing raw material prices result in revenue growth of less than 1% and a decline in EBITDA margin to below 10% such that Gajah Tunggal’s total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeds 3.5x; (2) the company’s liquidity deteriorates quickly because of a rapid increase in working capital requirements or less favorable terms of trade with clients; or (3) Gajah Tunggal’s capital spending significantly exceeds our expectation of IDR500 billion-IDR600 billion in 2012, resulting in a total debt to total debt plus equity ratio of more than 50% for a prolonged period.