TEXT-S&P Rates Gajah Tunggal Proposed Notes 'B', Watch Positive

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Jan. 16, 2013--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘B’ rating to a proposed issuance of up to US$500 million in senior secured notes due 2018 by Indonesia-based tire manufacturer PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. (B/Watch Pos/--; axBB-/Watch Pos). The rating on the notes is on CreditWatch with positive implications and is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

We rate the proposed issue at the same level as the corporate credit rating on Gajah Tunggal because we believe secured priority debt ranking higher than the notes will be less than 15% of Gajah Tunggal’s total assets over the next two years. Our CreditWatch status on the proposed notes reflects the placement of our corporate credit rating on Gajah Tunggal on CreditWatch positive on Dec. 27, 2012.

Gajah Tunggal intends to use the proceeds of the proposed notes to repay about US$413 million outstanding under its 2009 restructured bond, and for capital spending and general corporate purposes.

PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. will be the issuer of the proposed notes. The major assets used to secure the notes are expected to be three of the company’s production plants and related equipment and Gajah Tunggal’s 25.6% stake in Indonesia-based chemical producer PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk. (not rated).

We note, however, that the security package does not include the industrial land in Karawang that Gajah Tunggal purchased in 2012, for about US$108 million. This land asset represents, in our view, a sizable proportion of the company’s fixed assets (about 17%) and equity (about 20%). In addition, the company’s facility manufacturing radial tires for passenger cars, which contributes a significant part of Gajah Tunggal’s revenues, is not pledged to bondholders. We expect the passenger car radial tire operations to account for 40%-45% of Gajah Tunggal’s revenues over the next two years.

The financial covenants under the proposed issue are somewhat looser, in our opinion, than the covenants under Gajah Tunggal’s 2009 restructured bond. The company can incur additional debt if its fixed charge coverage ratio exceeds 2.75x on a rolling 12-month basis. The 2009 restructured bond allowed additional debt as long as the company satisfied the following three financial covenants: a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4.0x; a debt-consolidated net worth of less than 2.0x; and a ratio of current assets to current liabilities above 1.0x. Nevertheless, we expect the company to remain in compliance with the covenant on fixed-charge coverage ratio over the next two years in our base-case scenario.

The rating on PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. reflects the company’s aggressive capital structure and its exposure to the cyclical and competitive tire manufacturing industry, and volatile raw material prices. The rating also factors in some affiliation risk with sister company Giti Tires Pte. Ltd. Gajah Tunggal’s low cost position and strong share in the Indonesian tire market temper these weaknesses. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive.”

