TEXT-S&P says new gaming supply may test Asia-Pacific gaming firms
May 16, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P says new gaming supply may test Asia-Pacific gaming firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) May 16, 2012--New gaming supply proposed over the next five years could pose medium-term risks for Asia-Pacific gaming companies. That’s according to an industry report card, titled “Asia-Pacific Gaming Industry Is Likely To Remain On A Roll This Year,” that Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services released today.

The report says that Asia-Pacific gaming markets are, however, likely to continue to see robust, albeit moderating, revenue and earnings growth in the next 12 months.

“We maintain our base-case forecast for Macau’s gross gaming revenue growth at 10%-15% for 2012. Similarly, we maintain our expectation that net gaming revenue in Singapore will grow at 5%-10% in the period,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Joe Poon.

The report noted that Asia-Pacific gaming operators are better positioned now than they were in 2008 to accommodate risks associated with investments in new gaming capacity and any moderation in gaming demand.

“The significantly improved cash flow of gaming operators in the Asia-Pacific region from existing properties will result in a better balance between cash generating assets and assets under development,” said Mr. Poon.

The report examines the risk factors and growth potential of the gaming markets in Australia, New Zealand, Macau, and Singapore.

