TEXT-Fitch Affirms 7 GE Business Loan Trusts; Revises Outlooks

CHICAGO, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following GE Business Loan Trusts ratings: Series 2003-1

--Class A at ‘AAAsf’; revise Outlook to Negative from Stable;

--Class B at ‘Asf’; revise Outlook to Negative from Stable. Series 2003-2

--Class A at ‘AAAsf’; revise Outlook to Negative from Stable;

--Class B at ‘Asf’; revise Outlook to Negative from Stable;

--Class C at ‘BBBsf’; revise Outlook to Negative from Stable.

Series 2004-2

--Class A at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class B at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class C at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class D at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable. Series 2005-1

--Class A-3 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class B at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class C at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class D at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable.

Series 2005-2

--Class A at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class B at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class C at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class D at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable.

Series 2006-1

--Class A at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class B at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class C at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class D at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable.

Series 2006-2

--Class A at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Negative;

--Class B at ‘Asf’; Outlook Negative;

--Class C at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Negative;

--Class D at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Negative.

The rating affirmations for the trusts are primarily driven by continued strong credit enhancement within the transactions despite slight performance deterioration. Since Fitch’s last review, the transactions have seen, in some cases, slight increases in delinquencies and net losses. Current 60+ day delinquencies within the trusts range from 1.33% to 5.85%, as of the May 2012 reporting period. Current net losses range from 12bps to 292bps, to date. Although delinquencies and losses have increased, the transactions continue to perform within Fitch’s expectations.

The Negative Outlook designation on the 2003-1 and 2003-2 trusts reflects Fitch’s concern with growing obligor concentrations as the transactions continue to amortize. As the number of obligors decline, the risk exposure increases for a single obligor default within the pools further limiting the outstanding credit support’s ability to sustain the default of a large obligor. Given current amortization and current concentrations, Fitch believes the trusts have an increased risk exposure in the near term to additional obligor defaults. As such, Fitch will continue to diligently monitor these transactions and may take potential rating action.

The Negative Outlook designation on the 2006-2 trust reflects Fitch’s concern with the outstanding late-stage delinquencies, with 4.86% of the pool 180 days past due. Furthermore, under Fitch’s analysis, loss coverage levels have not improved for the trust. As these loans continue through to liquidation, Fitch will monitor the potential impact on available credit support for the notes and may take potential rating action.

The Stable Outlook designation on the remaining trusts reflects Fitch’s view that performance within the transactions is not expected to materially change in the near term and loss coverage is expected to remain consistent with current rating levels. It should be noted, similar to the 2003-1and 2003-2 trusts, as these transactions amortize, Fitch will monitor the outstanding obligor concentrations and may take potential rating actions in the future should concentrations exceed an acceptable threshold. However, current concentrations are not considered to present significant risk exposure to the trusts in the near term.

In reviewing the transactions, Fitch took into account analytical considerations outlined in Fitch’s ‘Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria’, issued Aug. 4, 2011, including asset quality, credit enhancement, financial structure, legal structure, and originator and servicer quality.

Fitch’s analysis incorporated a review of collateral characteristics, in particular, focusing on delinquent and defaulted loans within the pool. All loans over 60 days delinquent were deemed defaulted loans. The defaulted loans were applied loss and recovery expectations based on collateral type and historical recovery performance to establish an expected net loss assumption for the transaction. Fitch stressed the cashflow generated by the underlying assets by applying its expected net loss assumption. Furthermore, Fitch applied a loss multiplier to evaluate break-even cash flow runs to determine the level of expected cumulative losses the structure can withstand at a given rating level.

The loss multiplier scale utilized is consistent with that of other commercial ABS transactions.

Additionally, to review possible concentration risks within the pool, Fitch evaluated the impact of the default of the largest performing obligors. The obligor concentration analysis is consistent with Fitch’s ‘Criteria for Rating US Equipment Lease and Loan ABS’, dated Jan. 12, 2012. The analysis compares expected loss coverage relative to the default of a certain number of the largest obligors. The required net obligor coverage varies by rating category. The required number of obligors covered ranges from 20 at ‘AAA’ to five at ‘B’. Similar to the analysis detailed above, Fitch applied loss and recovery expectations based on collateral type and historical recovery performance to the largest performing obligors commensurate with the individual rating category. The expected loss assumption was then compared to the modeled loss coverage available to the outstanding notes given Fitch’s expected losses on the currently delinquent loans.

Fitch will continue to closely monitor these transactions and may take additional rating action in the event of changes in performance and credit enhancement measures.