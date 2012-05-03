TEXT-S&P Lowers Rtgs On GenOn Energy & Subs; Outlk Stable

Overview

-- U.S. merchant power generator GenOn Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries are facing lower cash flow prospects, in our view, as a result of continued margin compression from low natural gas prices.

-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on the entities, including lowering the corporate credit ratings to ‘B-’ from ‘B’.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects a liquidity balance that is well above those of peers, which could help the company withstand some additional downward impact from market prices or environmental expenditures.

Rating Action

On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on GenOn Energy Inc. to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. We left unchanged our various recovery ratings on various debt issues throughout the capital structure. At the same time, we lowered our corporate credit ratings on GenOn’s subsidiaries, GenOn Energy Holdings Inc., GenOn Americas Generating LLC, and GenOn REMA LLC, to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. We also lowered our issue ratings on GenOn and all subsidiaries, including GenOn Mid-Atlantic LLC, by one notch. The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale

The downgrades reflect the group’s reduced cash flow prospects as result of continued margin compression. We view GenOn Energy’s financial risk profile as even more highly leveraged than it was before given our expectation of weaker operating cash flows as a result of low natural gas prices and several plant closures. The business risk profile remains “weak” under our criteria. The company’s good liquidity position partially mitigates the worsened cash flow forecast.

We lowered our natural gas price forecast to $2 per million Btu in 2012 (from $3/MMBtu), $2.75/mmBtu in 2013, and $3.50/mmBtu in 2014 (see reference below), which results in lower cash flow expectations for GenOn. However, about 50% of revenues over the next several years will come from capacity market and contracts and coal production is essentially fully hedged in 2012 and about 50% in 2013, which mitigates some downward movement in cash flow. Hedge levels are about 20% in 2014 and decline thereafter, which we consider to be the most significant energy cash flow risk.

On a consolidated basis, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt over the next three years to range from about 2%-6% and debt to EBITDA to range from about 11x-7x. These figures are on the worse side of the highly leveraged category and lower than when we assessed them in our December 2012 full review. Debt to capital at about 59% remains better than some peers such as Calpine Corp. (B+/Stable/--) and Edison Mission Energy (CCC+/Negative/--). Our debt figure is adjusted to include leases at Mid-Atlantic and REMA and other items.

We believe several factors should benefit the company over the longer term, including large asset retirements and improved electricity demand that should translate into favorable capacity market prices. While GenOn may have to close additional plants based on unfavorable economics of emission control additions, the more-efficient units left would be positioned to capture upward energy price movements. In addition, GenOn has already invested $1.6 billion in sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and mercury controls equipment at Mid-Atlantic (which it funded from operating cash flow). GenOn expects only modest investment at coal plants to comply with EPA’s hazardous air pollutants-maximum achievable technology standards that take effect in April 2015 because it essentially already meets them.

Liquidity

We consider liquidity to be “adequate” under our criteria, with available liquidity that is more than sufficient to cover known needs over at least the next two to three years. Over the next 12 months, we expect sources to exceed uses by an impressive 8x.

GenOn’s cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.6 billion is well above that of peers. This along with forecast FFO in the $350 million to $400 million area, and capacity under the $788 million revolving credit facility (essentially undrawn and maturing in 2015) make up more than $2 billion in cash sources. By contrast, the only significant cash uses consist of under $300 million of expected annual capital expenditures (excluding spending at Marsh Landing, a project-finance related asset).

The revolver matures in 2015 and financial covenants are not restrictive. The company does not face significant debt maturities until 2014, at which point $582 million becomes due.

Despite the strong quantitative metrics, we consider liquidity adequate rather than “strong” under our criteria due to qualitative factors. In particular, we do not consider the company to have a high standing in the credit markets. The credit default swap spread (senior unsecured) has grown to 1,030 basis points in early May 2012 from about 800 in December.

Outlook

The stable ratings outlook reflects financial performance over the medium term which we expect will likely be on the weak side for the rating, offset by large liquidity balances. We would consider a negative ratings action if the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule comes into effect and results in a mild deterioration in financial performance or significant capital expenditures that drain liquidity. In terms of metrics, we would consider a negative ratings action if FFO to debt falls below 2% in 2012 and we do not believe it will likely improve to at least 6% in 2013-14. Although we think GenOn can accommodate some additional decline in power prices with its available liquidity, we could lower the ratings if natural gas prices drop substantially from our current deck of $2/mmBtu. We would also consider a downgrade if GenOn’s liquidity position erodes materially relative to our forecast. A positive outlook or upgrade would require more visibility on the impact of emission regulations, in terms of both capital expenditures and market prices. We would only consider a positive rating action if we believed FFO to debt will likely rise above about 12%.