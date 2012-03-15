TEXT: S&P rates Geo's Unsecd Notes 'BB-', Afrms 'BB-', 'mxBBB+/mxA-2'

Overview

-- Although market conditions for homebuilders have been more challenging, we project that Geo will sustain adequate operating performance and improve its key financial ratios.

-- We are assigning our ‘BB-’ issue rating to Geo’s proposed 10-year, $400 million bond issuance, with a recovery rating of ‘4’, while affirming the ‘BB-’ global scale and ‘mxBBB+/mxA-2’ national scale corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will reduce its working capital requirements as it collects receivables during the year, and improve its free cash flows as it moderates growth.

Rating Action

On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB-’ (at the same level as the corporate credit rating on the company) to the $400 million bond issuance due 2022 proposed by Mexico-based homebuilder Corporacion GEO S.A.B. de C.V. The recovery rating is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BB-’ global scale and mxBBB+/mxA-2’ national scale corporate credit ratings on the company. The outlooks remained stable.

Rationale

The ratings reflect Geo’s aggressive financial profile, with intense working capital requirements and high use of debt to finance its growth targets in a competitive market. The ratings also reflect the concentration of mortgage originations for the company’s homes with public institutes Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit) and Fondo de la Vivienda del Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (Fovissste), and the degree of political risk inherent to these institutions. Geo’s fair business profile is evidenced by the company’s position as one of the key leading homebuilders in Mexico, which provides it with economies of scale, adequate profitability, and adequate geographic and product diversification.

Geo’s financial performance was below our expectations for year-end 2011. In 2011, Geo invested heavily in land and the construction of urban infrastructure in anticipation of its investment requirements for 2012. That, coupled with some delays in its receivable collections, resulted in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) of $225 million. Nonetheless, we expect that Geo will maintain its adequate operating performance on a consistent positive pace in titling, a stable average sales price, and operating efficiencies, despite a higher contribution of low-income housing to its revenue mix. This should result in margins of about 22%, consistent with historical performance, as it successfully copes with the more challenging environment for homebuilders in Mexico. A more prudent strategy in the intermediate term should also help the company improve its financial performance in 2012. The company is now targeting single-digit revenue growth. Its land acquisition will likely be lower in 2012 because it already made significant investments last year.

We project that Geo will maintain moderate revenue growth of about 5% in the next few years. This should result mainly from higher penetration in existing locations, requiring lower investment and improving the company’s free cash flow. We also believe that Geo will seek to strengthen its low-income-segment revenue to 85%, for which we believe the company is well positioned to take advantage of the government’s incentives during 2012. The company has stated that all of the projects in its pipeline qualify for the first two levels of priority for subsidies; therefore, we don’t expect any cash burn from adapting their processes and assets.

Geo’s FOCF generation has been negative because of the working capital required to achieve the double-digit-revenue growth rates it has sustained over the past few years, which it has funded primarily with debt. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Geo had adjusted total debt of $1.4 billion, 60% higher compared with that of 2010, resulting in adjusted total debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt of 3.9x and 17%, respectively, compared with 3.6x and 24% a year earlier. As Geo will focus on collecting delayed receivables and titling units in its existing locations, we project cash flow pressures to ease. We project, as our base case, that total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total debt will improve to about 3.5x and 25%, respectively, this year, reflecting consistent operating performance and some debt reduction. We assume that credit metrics will keep improving, though gradually, in the coming years, as a reflection of slower growth and stronger free cash flows amid lower working capital needs.

Liquidity

We consider Geo’s liquidity to be “less than adequate,” as our criteria define it, because of the company’s tight covenant headroom. At year-end 2011, the company’s cash on hand was $200 million, compared with short-debt of $344 million. We expect it will refinance $150 million of these short-term maturities with part of the proceeds of its proposed $400 million bond issuance. We also assume it will use the remaining $250 million to prepay its 2014 bond.

We project Geo’s liquidity sources exceeding uses by about 1.5x in 2012 and 1.8x by 2013. The proposed $400 million bond, if successfully issued, will improve Geo’s liquidity by reducing short-term refinancing risks and creating longer tenors. Currently, Geo is in compliance with its financial covenants, including unadjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.8x and interest coverage of 2.0x, but we project headroom remaining tight until it improves in 2013.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis on Geo, see our recovery report, to be published soon on RatingsDirect.

Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that focusing more on cash flow generation than double-digit growth will allow Geo to reduce its working capital needs and improve its credit metrics gradually. We believe that the company’s financial profile has become more aggressive over time and will keep its adjusted leverage at about 3.5x in the intermediate term. We also expect the company will sustain sound cash reserves. We could lower the ratings if Geo’s adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 4.0x as a result of higher-than-expected investments, or if it depletes its liquidity; a covenant breach could also lead us to lower the ratings. We could raise the ratings if Geo improves its FOCF to a level exceeding our current expectations, leading to adjusted debt to EBITDA consistently below 2.5x.