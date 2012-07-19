TEXT-Fitch Affirms Gerdau's Ratings; Outlook Stable

CHICAGO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau):

--Foreign currency IDR at ‘BBB-';

--Local currency IDR at ‘BBB-';

--National long-term rating at ‘AA+(bra)';

--Gerdau Holdings Inc. LT IDR at ‘BBB-';

--Gerdau Holdings Inc. 7.00% notes at ‘BBB-';

--GTL Trade Finance Inc. LT IDR at ‘BBB-';

--GTL Trade Finance Inc. 7.250% notes at ‘BBB-';

--Gerdau Trade Inc. LT IDR at ‘BBB-';

--Gerdau Trade Inc. 5.75% notes at ‘BBB-'.

The Outlook is Stable.

Stable Capital Structure:

Gerdau’s investment grade ratings are supported by its commitment to a conservative capital structure, as demonstrated by its public stock offering in April 2011 and historically robust liquidity. The stability in Gerdau’s credit metrics can be seen in the company’s five year rolling average FFO adjusted leverage ratio of 2.9x, which compares well to its regional peers, and its five year rolling average net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3x.

Geographically Diversified Operations a Key Strength:

The ratings are also supported by the company’s position as the leading geographically diversified steel producer in the Americas, which cushions revenues from volatility associated with exposure to any one single country. As of the first quarter of 2012, the company’s LTM EBITDA of BRL4.5 billion was split by operations as follows: US 25%, Brazil 42%, Latin America (excl. Brazil) 8% and Specialty Steel (incl. Europe) 24%.

The company’s significant presence in the US and Brazil also allows it to arbitrage production between its US and Brazil operations when the BRL appreciates against the USD, or vice-versa, as it did during 2011. Steel volumes for rolled products totalled over 6.4 million metric tons from the company’s US operations during 2011, compared to 5.7 million metric tons in 2010.

Robust Liquidity and Manageable Debt Maturity Profile

Gerdau has low refinancing risk with a debt average life of 5.2 years as of March 31, 2012. The company’s cash-to short-term debt ratio stood at 1.8 times (x) and its cash plus cash flow from operations (CFFO) to short-term debt ratio was 3.0x for the period. The company has a manageable amortization profile, with the current cash balance sufficient to meet all debt repayments due until 2014. Short term debt is expected to remain manageable in the region of BRL1.5 - BRL2 billion over the next three years.

Fitch expects the company to maintain a minimum cash balance of between BRL2.5 billion and BRL3 billion, which is in-line with historical practices and provides the company with liquidity headroom. In addition to its cash balance, Gerdau has access to undrawn committed credit lines totaling over BRL3 billion with institutions such as BNDES, among others.

Gerdau’s total debt-to LTM EBITDA ratio of 3.0x and net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio of 2.2x are in the medium range for the rating category. The company has BRL13.5 billion of total debt, which is expected to rise in line with the company’s major capex programs, peaking at just over BRL16 billion in 2015.

The most restrictive financial covenants, which apply to only USD358 million of the company’s debt, are a total debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 4.0x, and an EBITDA to financial expense ratio of greater than 3.0x. Under Fitch’s Base Case scenario, Gerdau comfortably meets these requirements.

Stable Cash Flows:

Gerdau’s ability to generate positive FCF during periods of significant investments or difficult trading conditions also supports the company’s investment-grade ratings. This was seen during 2010 and 2009 with FCF of BRL1.8 billion and BRL4.6 billion, respectively, while domestic competitors mostly reported negative FCF over the same period.

In 2011, the company’s FCF was negative BRL802 million, after capital expenditures of BRL2 billion and dividends of BRL641 million. Fitch expects to see a more negative FCF during the large capex year of 2012.

Gerdau’s diversified operations and mini-mill structure have enabled it to react dynamically to changes in the global and domestic operating landscapes over the last five years. The company generated FFO of BRL1.5 billion and CFFO of BRL1.7 billion during the challenging conditions of 2011, compared to FFO of BRL5.9 billion and CFFO of BRL4.1 billion during the Brazilian rebound seen during 2010.

Fitch’s base case indicates 2012 FFO of BRL3.7 billion. Growing working capital needs should result in CFFO being in the range of BRL3.0 billion. This level of cash flow generation is expected to maintain a FFO adjusted ratio in the region of 3.0x, in line with Gerdau’s historical five year rolling average.

Heavy Investment Cycle to Produce Iron Ore and Flat Steel:

The company is expected to take appropriate steps to protect its capital structure and credit metrics during the current investment cycle that will total around BRL10 billion from 2012 through 2016. Fitch expects the company to make additional investments in addition to this amount to establish Gerdau’s nascent mining business that is expected to produce up to 11.5 million metric tons of iron ore per year by 2014.

Fitch expects no revenue uplift from external sale volumes at the iron ore business until 2014. Gerdau is expected to produce approximately 6.5-7.0 million metric tons of iron ore in 2012, all of which will go to the company’s Acominas mill resulting in 100% self-sufficiency by the year end.

Fitch expects the company’s iron ore production to ramp-up to 7.5 million tons by the end of 2013, if investments proceed as planned.

Gerdau is also investing in a flat steel rolling mill at its Acominas steel mill in Minas Gerais that will provide the company with additional rolling production capacity of up to 1.9 million metric tons per year by end of 2012 or early 2013. This entry into flat steel will place the company in direct competition with established heavy-plate players such as Usiminas (IDR: BB+/Stable by Fitch).

Rating Triggers:

An upgrade or positive outlook could be considered following a significant improvement to Gerdau’s credit profile in addition to optimizing and improving its competitive position globally. The ratings could also be upgraded following the monetization of the company’s iron ore assets, with the proceeds being used to improve self-sufficiency and deleverage the company significantly in the long term.

A downgrade could occur following a prolonged duration of depressed worldwide demand for steel products that would fundamentally change Gerdau’s medium-term capital structure. In addition, a change in management strategy with regards to large debt-funded acquisitions could also negatively affect Gerdau’s credit profile, as would a significant erosion of its liquidity position.

A downgrade could also occur following a sustained deterioration in the company’s five year rolling average credit metrics, particularly if its long-term net debt to EBITDA ratio reached over 3.0x as a long term average.