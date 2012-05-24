TEXT: Fitch to Host Global Banking Conference in 3 APAC Cities in June

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host its Global Banking Conference in Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney on 12, 13 and 14 June 2012 respectively to highlight key credit issues shaping global and Asia-Pacific economies and their banks.

Senior analysts from Fitch’s Financial Institutions and Sovereign teams will discuss credit growth in Asia, the outlook for Asia-Pacific economies, challenges facing global trading banks and European banks, Chinese banks’ eroding funding and liquidity, as well as emerging bank risks in Asia. The conference will feature presentations by:

Andrew Colquhoun

Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings

Bridget Gandy

Co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Financial Institutions

Charlene Chu

Head of China Financial Institutions

Mark Young

Head of Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions

In Hong Kong, a press briefing will be held at 12.25pm, 12 June at the Four Seasons Hotel immediately after the conference.

