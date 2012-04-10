FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Rates Golomt Bank's Senior Notes 'B+'
April 10, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P Rates Golomt Bank's Senior Notes 'B+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) April 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘B+’ long-term issue rating to a proposed offshore issue of senior unsecured notes by Golomt Bank of Mongolia (B+/Positive/B). The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The U.S.-dollar-denominated notes will have a fixed-rate coupon. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of Golomt Bank.

