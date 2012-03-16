TEXT:S&P Rates Goodman Group's US$500 Million Issue 'BBB'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) March 16, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘BBB’ issue credit rating to Australia-based Goodman Group’s (GMG, BBB/Stable/--) US$500 million senior, unsecured note issue in the 144A/Reg S bond market. Proceeds from the 10-year notes will be used primarily to repay existing debt and further extend the group’s debt-maturity profile.

GMG benefits from a solid Australian market position, established presence in the U.K., Europe, and growing position in Asia. The group has a stable rental income and track record of accessing third-party capital to expand and support its investment and funds-management activities. These rating strengths are tempered by an exposure to more-volatile property-development earnings; a high level of look-through debt levels that are dependant on GMG divesting its equity stakes or reducing gearing in its cornerstone investments to target levels; and relatively soft market conditions particularly in the European region.