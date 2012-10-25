TEXT-S&P Lowers Goodman Networks Rtgs To 'B' From 'B+'; Outlk Stable

Overview

-- U.S. telecom services company Goodman Networks Inc. is unlikely to expand an outsourcing agreement with a major customer that we previously incorporated into our base-case forecast.

-- We are revising our base-case operating forecast to exclude the expansion, reflecting our view that Goodman won’t be able to achieve leverage of 3x or lower on a sustained basis.

-- We are lowering the corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings to ‘B’ from ‘B+’ and removing the ratings from CreditWatch.

-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that leverage will remain above 3x, and funds from operations to total debt will remain below 20% over the next couple of years.

Rating Action

On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior secured issue-level ratings on Goodman Networks Inc. to ‘B’ from ‘B+', and removed all ratings from CreditWatch. The ratings had been placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on April 19, 2012, following the company’s failure to complete its audit and release its year-end financial statements in a timely manner. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

Goodman recently completed its audited statements for 2011 and previous years, and we expect it to become current with its quarterly financial reporting by the end of 2012. However, in resolving our CreditWatch, we revised our base-case forecast to exclude the expansion of Goodman’s existing outsourcing agreement with a major customer that we had previously incorporated. The revised forecast is based on management’s determination that it does not expect to materially increase the amount of revenues from a contract with a major customer. As a result, we expect Goodman will not be able to achieve leverage improvement to 3x or lower on a sustained basis, which we viewed as necessary to support the prior ‘B+’ corporate credit rating.

In addition, the downgrade reflects our revision of the business risk profile to “vulnerable” from “weak” under our criteria. Our assessment of the business risk takes into account the company’s very high customer concentration with about 85% of expected 2012 revenues derived from AT&T. Under our previous assumptions, strong growth in revenues from a major customer would have reduced Goodman’s concentration with AT&T to about 60%.

The ratings on Plano, Texas-based Goodman reflect the high customer concentration, participation in a competitive and fragmented industry, dependence on spending patterns by telecommunications carriers, and an aggressive financial risk profile. Tempering factors include a planned ramp up in infrastructure spending by AT&T to support increased demand for data services, a considerable backlog of business with AT&T, and some recent new business wins with other customers.

Goodman provides a range of outsourced infrastructure and engineering services to wireless and wireline carriers in the U.S. We consider its business risk profile vulnerable, primarily because of very high customer concentration. We expect its top two customers, AT&T and Alcatel Lucent, to represent at least 90% of its consolidated revenues at the end of 2012. Additionally, the company operates in a very competitive, fragmented market, which offers narrow profitability, and like any engineering and construction company, is subject to project risk. The loss of a contract or a reduction in spending by AT&T could have a material impact on Goodman’s financial performance.

Somewhat offsetting these considerations are new business wins for the company in 2012, including decommissioning approximately 10,000 cell sites for Sprint, installing fiber backhaul to approximately 350 sites for Windstream, and a contract to support Nokia Siemens in deploying T-Mobile’s LTE network. Goodman hopes to expand the scope of these contracts over time to further diversify its revenue base, but we view any substantial reduction in its dependence upon AT&T as a multiyear process.

We view the company’s existing contractual relationships as relatively firm and its operations are in densely populated markets, which will be the primary beneficiaries of wireless infrastructure spending over the next few years. Our base-case operating forecast assumes low-double-digit EBITDA growth in 2013, with leverage of around 3.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of around 14% at the end of next year. The projected EBITDA growth incorporates increased infrastructure spending and revenue from AT&T, in addition to our expectation for tepid margin expansion from diversification into more profitable contracts with new customers.

Goodman recently re-stated its audited financials for 2009 and 2010, and released its 2011 audit using the completed contract revenue recognition accounting method. While the accounting change will not change the total amount of cash flow received under contracts currently in place, it will cause revenue and EBITDA to be recognized at a slower pace than initially assumed for 2012.

We believe the company has reasonable prospects to record positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) results over the next few years, reflecting low capital spending requirements. However, we expect FOCF to be slightly negative in 2012, mainly due to uses of working capital. Profitability measures are weak but comparable with its peer group of specialty engineering and construction firms serving the telecom sector. EBITDA margins were thin at about 8% during the last 12 months ended Dec. 30, 2011, and we expect margins to slowly expand as Goodman diversifies into more profitable contracts, but still remain in the high-single-digit area over the next few years based on our expectation that the company will continue to derive the vast majority of revenues from AT&T.

Liquidity

We consider Goodman Networks’ liquidity to be adequate under our criteria. Sources of liquidity include cash of approximately $107 million as of Oct. 19, 2012, and FFO of around $30 million in 2012. The company also has an undrawn $50 million revolving credit facility as a source of liquidity, but we assume only $30 million is available because the credit agreement has maintenance covenants when borrowings exceed that amount. Cash uses are likely to include $30 million for working capital requirements and about $3 million of capital expenditures in 2012. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next couple of years, and for net sources to remain positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Goodman Networks Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect soon after this report. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that leverage will remain above 3x and FFO to total debt will remain below 20% over the next couple of years. Our expectation of no contract expansion with one of Goodman’s major customers more than offsets the expected surge in LTE infrastructure spending by AT&T in 2013 and new business wins over the past year.

In our view, an upgrade would require Goodman to meet all of the following conditions:

-- Total leverage below 3x.

-- FFO to total debt above 25%.

-- A material improvement in customer diversity, such that the share of total revenue from customers other than AT&T approaches 50%.

While unlikely over the next year, we could lower the ratings if AT&T were to curtail capital spending for wireless projects, or if Goodman were to lose a portion of this contract, and this resulted in leverage rising above 5x and FFO to debt decreasing to below 12%, as these measures would be consistent with a highly leveraged financial risk profile.

