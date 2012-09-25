BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 enhanced (OSDCE) rating and A1 underlying rating to Graham Local School District's (OH) $12.46 million GOULT School Improvement Bonds, Series 2012 and $595,000 GOLT Energy Conservation Bonds, Series 2012;
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa2 enhanced (OSDCE) rating and A1 underlying rating to Graham Local School District’s (OH) $12.46 million GOULT School Improvement Bonds, Series 2012 and $595,000 GOLT Energy Conservation Bonds, Series 2012;