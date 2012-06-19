TEXT-S&P Revises Outlk On Grupo Bimbo To Stable; 'BBB' Rtg Affirmed

Overview -- Mexico-based baking company Bimbo’s commitment to debt reduction and integrating its recent acquisitions should lead to a gradual improvement of its key financial metrics.

-- We are revising the outlook to stable from negative and affirming our ‘BBB’ global scale and ‘mxAA+’ national scale ratings on Bimbo.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Bimbo will successfully integrate the recent acquisitions, reach the expected synergies in the next two years, and continue to reduce its debt levels through internal cash flow generation.

Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the outlook on Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. to stable from negative.

At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the ‘BBB’ global scale and ‘mxAA+’ national scale corporate credit ratings.

Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that Bimbo’s commitment to debt reduction and its focus on integrating the acquisitions completed during the fourth quarter of 2011 will lead to a gradual improvement of its key credit ratios and operating metrics in the next two years.

We also revised the company’s liquidity to strong from adequate, which in our view, somewhat mitigates the company’s currently higher debt leverage metrics. Our ratings on Bimbo reflect its “satisfactory” business risk profile due to its leading position in Mexico’s packaged-bread industry, stronger market position in the U.S., significant brand recognition, and geographic and product diversification.

The ratings also reflect Bimbo’s strong liquidity. The partly mitigating factors are the company’s debt-financed growth strategy, low profitability margins compared with its peers, and operation in the highly competitive U.S. fresh baked goods industry. We consider the company’s financial risk profile as “intermediate.”

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, revenues rose 22.9% mainly as a result of organic growth in Mexico and Latin America, and the integration of Sara Lee acquisitions in the U.S. and Spain, and Fargo in Argentina. Nevertheless, EBITDA only increased 3% due to higher raw material costs, the impact of the peso devaluation on the Mexican operations, and the higher cost structure in the U.S. and Spain. For the same period, the company’s adjusted total debt to EBITDA, EBITDA interest coverage, and funds from operations to total debt were 3.6x, 5.6x, and 21.4% compared with 2.7x, 4.2x, and 22.5% one year earlier, as a result of higher debt levels to finance the recent acquisitions and lower profitability measures.

We expect 2012 will continue to be a challenging year for Bimbo. By year-end, we expect an adjusted EBITDA margin to drop to 9.0% from the current 10.8%, given higher extraordinary expenses throughout the year as part of the integration process of the acquisitions, lower profitability of these operations, and to a lesser extent, the foreign currency and raw material price volatility. In addition, we expect adjusted total debt to EBITDA to be at 3.4x at the end of the year. However, Bimbo’s main focus to reduce its current debt through internal cash flow generation, strengthen its balance sheet, and improve its profitability measures should allow it to improve its key credit metrics in the next 18-24 months. Bimbo’s profitability should begin to improve as it achieves the expected synergies of $150 million by 2014 with an EBITDA margin of about 11%.

Under our base-case, we estimate in 2012 Bimbo will post revenue growth of about 25%, due to the integration of the acquisitions, stabilizing at about 6% in the following years. We also expect that Bimbo’s debt to EBITDA, FFO to debt, and EBITDA interest coverage to be 2.5x, 29.5%, and 7.8x, respectively by year-end 2013. Additionally, we expect the company will use most of its discretionary cash flow generation, expected at $200 million - $250 million, and some cash to reduce debt by about $350 million and $200 million, in 2012 and 2013, respectively. We do not expect any significant acquisitions during the following two years.

With revenues and EBITDA of $11.1 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Bimbo is a global manufacturer and distributor of branded, packaged food products in 17 countries. It is the number-one bakery company in the world by revenues. The company’s main product categories are packaged bread, sweet baked goods, muffins, buns, confectionery, salty snacks, wheat tortillas, and tostadas. On a pro forma basis including the recent acquisitions, Bimbo’s revenues in Mexico, the U.S., other Latin American countries, and Europe represent 38%, 48%, 11%, and 3%, respectively. Liquidity We consider Bimbo’s liquidity as strong under our criteria. We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by a ratio of more than 1.5x during the next 12-18 months.

As of March 31, 2012, sources of liquidity include cash of $298 million, committed available credit lines of $1.5 billion, and an expected FFO of about $844 million for the following 12 months. For this same period, cash uses are likely to include $350 million of debt amortizations (both contractual and anticipated), approximately $75 million for working capital requirements, $500 million for capital expenditures and small acquisitions, and $55 million for dividend payments. Bimbo maintains a comfortable maturity schedule, as about 94% of its debt is long term, after the company refinanced a significant portion of it during the first quarter of 2012.

Despite Bimbo’s potential of breaching its covenant in 2012 if EBITDA drops 30%, we believe other factors mitigate this, including our view that the company has the capacity to withstand high-impact, low-probability events; sound relationships with banks; and access to international and domestic capital markets. Additionally, we believe the company’s covenant headroom will strengthen in 2013 and afterwards. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Bimbo will successfully integrate the recent acquisitions, reach the expected synergies in the following two years, and continue to reduce its debt levels through internal cash flow generation. A failure to deleverage according to expectations, due to another significant debt-financed acquisition or a continued deterioration of the company’s EBITDA margins, could lead to a downgrade.

Although not expected in the near term, we could consider an upgrade if the company reaches and maintains total debt to EBITDA at about 2.0x.

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating Global scale BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/-- National scale mxAA+/Stable/-- mxAA+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured mxAA+