June 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Takes Action on $234 million of US Alt-A RMBS issued by GSAA Home Equity Trust in 2004.

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the ratings of 15 tranches, upgraded the ratings of five tranches, and confirmed the ratings of three tranches from eight RMBS transactions, backed by Alt-A loans, issued by GSAA Home Equity Trust.