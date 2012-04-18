TEXT-S&P: Hana Bank's Proposed Senior Unsecured Bonds Rated 'A'

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) April 18, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘A’ rating to Hana Bank’s (Hana; A/Stable/A-1) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank’s US$6 billion global medium-term note program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation. Hana intends to use the bond proceeds mainly for general corporate purposes. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.