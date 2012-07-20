FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Migrates Harshit Power to Non-Monitored Category
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 20, 2012 / 5:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Migrates Harshit Power to Non-Monitored Category

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd’s (HPIL) ‘Fitch D(ind)’ National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of HPIL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated HPIL’s bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR117.2m long-term loan I: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch C(ind)’

- INR70m long-term loan II: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR97m fund-based limits: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch C(ind)’

- INR50m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4(ind)'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.