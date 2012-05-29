TEXT-Fitch Rates Heritage Bank 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Heritage Bank Limited (Heritage) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ with a Stable Outlook, a Short-Term IDR of ‘F2’ and a Viability Rating of ‘bbb+'. A full list of ratings can be found below.

The ratings reflect Heritage’s conservative risk appetite, excellent asset quality, stable earnings profile and sound liquidity position. These factors offset the bank’s limited franchise, reliance on wholesale funding and modest but improving capital base.

Heritage’s conservative risk appetite and stable earnings stem from its history as a mutual building society. As a mutual, the bank’s customers are its owners, allowing it to take a less aggressive approach to growth than listed peers.

At 31 December 2011 (end-H112), 95% of total loans were residential mortgages. As a result of the low risk nature of the loan book, impaired asset and arrears levels have remained significantly below levels reported by peers. At end-H112, gross impaired loans were just 0.09% of gross loans. Provisioning is adequate given the low level of impaired assets.

Heritage’s reliance on wholesale funding, particularly securitisation, has been decreasing as the bank has grown customer deposit funding, which Fitch expects to continue. Nevertheless, this funding mix presents some refinancing risks. To mitigate some of the risks associated with its funding structure, Heritage maintains a significant holding of high quality liquid assets. At 31 December 2011, this liquidity portfolio was equal to 19% of total liabilities.

Regulatory capital ratios are high relative to domestic peers, although on a non-risk weighted basis capital is modest. Heritage does not pay dividends which, when combined with stable profitability, results in high internal capital generation compared with peers. Capital has been improving over the last five years and Fitch expects this to continue over the next two to three years. As a mutual, capital is generated primarily through retained earnings, and ratios are, therefore, likely to be maintained at levels above similarly rated listed peers.

The Support Rating of ‘5’ and Support Rating Floor of ‘No Floor’ reflect Fitch’s view that while support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon.

A material deterioration in asset quality, an increase in risk appetite or a reversal of funding structure improvements and capital trends could all place downward pressure on Heritage’s ratings. Positive rating action is only likely after significant improvements in Heritage’s franchise, funding structure and capital base although Fitch sees this as a remote prospect in the short- to medium-term.

With a history dating back to 1875, Heritage is a mutually owned bank based in the Australian city of Toowoomba. Operations are focused on retail customers in its home state of Queensland. At 31 March 2012, Heritage accounted for 0.2% of Australian banking system assets.

The following ratings have been assigned:

Heritage Bank Limited

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at ‘BBB+'; Stable Outlook

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at ‘F2’ Viability Rating: assigned at ‘bbb+’

Support Rating: assigned at ‘5’

Support Rating Floor: assigned at ‘No Floor’

Government-guaranteed debt (ISINs: AU3FN0008686, AU3FN0008678, AU3FN0009635, AU3FN0010245): assigned at ‘AAA’

USD2bn debt issuance programme: Long-Term Rating: assigned at ‘BBB+'; Short-Term Rating: assigned at ‘F2’