TEXT-Fitch Affirms Australia's Heritage Bank at 'BBB+'/Stable

SYDNEY, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based Heritage Bank Limited’s (Heritage) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BBB+’ and ‘F2’ respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same time, the agency affirmed Heritage’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bbb+’ and Support Rating at ‘5’. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this rating action commentary.

The ratings reflect Heritage’s excellent asset quality, stable profitability, sound liquidity position and improving capitalisation. However, the ratings also consider the bank’s limited franchise, reliance on wholesale funding, and small capital base.

Negative rating action could follow a significant deterioration in asset quality leading to weaker profitability and capitalisation. Its asset quality and profitability are also more susceptible to deterioration than peers due to its larger exposure to Queensland whose economy, excluding mining, continues to perform weakly. The ratings could also come under pressure from a weakening of the bank’s funding position and liquidity.

Positive rating action would be contingent on improvements in Heritage’s franchise, funding structure and capital base. Because such improvements are likely to take time, no positive rating action is expected in the short- to medium-term. Conservative underwriting criteria have preserved the bank’s excellent asset quality.

Its impaired loan ratio has consistently remained below 0.1% in the last five years. Heritage has geographic concentration in south-east Queensland but its loan book is well diversified by single name, as residential mortgages account for 96% of the total. Operating profitability is likely to remain stable. Cost management will be key as revenue generation is under pressure from a low credit growth environment and increasing competition for quality assets and customer deposits. Given the bank’s conservative underwriting and a high level of impairment allowances, deterioration in asset quality should be manageable. Heritage’s funding and liquidity continued to improve as deposits grew faster than loans in the financial year ended 30 June 2012 (FY12), allowing Heritage to reduce its reliance on wholesale funds.

Customer deposits - including funds from businesses - funded 74% of Heritage’s loan book at FYE12. Heritage’s wholesale funding consists mainly of securitisations that match the bank’s mortgages in maturity. Liquid assets more than cover all of the bank’s wholesale funds maturing within 12 months. The quality of the liquid assets is sound and all assets remained unencumbered at FYE12. Heritage’s Fitch Core Capital ratio and Tier 1 ratio remained steady during FY12 while the regulatory total capital ratio deteriorated following the redemption of its Lower Tier 2 instrument in late-2011.

The bank currently has no plans to replace the Lower Tier 2 instrument, focusing on growing core Tier 1 capital instead. Heritage’s equity/assets ratio is low relative to peers, reflecting its low-risk lending and limited access to fresh core capital given its mutual status.

However, Fitch expects this ratio to continue to improve. Heritage’s Support Rating of ‘5’ and Support Rating Floor of ‘No Floor’ reflect Fitch’s view that while support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon.

The rating actions are as follows:

Heritage Bank Limited:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at ‘F2’

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘5’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘NF’

Government-guaranteed debt (ISINs: AU3FN0008686, AU3FN0008678, AU3FN0009635, AU3FN0010245) affirmed at ‘AAA’

USD2bn debt issuance programme: Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Short-Term Rating affirmed at ‘F2’