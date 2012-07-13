TEXT-S&P Report Says U.S. HFA & Prime Loans Performing Comparably

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor‘s) July 12, 2012--U.S. housing finance agencies’ (HFA) single-family whole loan mortgage portfolios are performing virtually identically to prime loans in the states in which the HFAs operate, according to a report published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The report, titled “U.S. Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Loan Programs Continue To Compare Well With Prime Pools,” states that U.S. HFA single-family loan program delinquencies fell to 66%, a two-year low, in the first quarter of 2012, bringing HFA loan performance almost level with prime pool performance and more than twice as low as the subprime delinquency rate.

“Standard & Poor’s has always compared conventionally insured HFA loans with state prime loans, but to give a more comprehensive comparison of HFA loans we will use prime and subprime state loan data from this point forward,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Lawrence Witte.

The report also states that given the stable though historically high delinquency rate, low foreclosures, and the probable contribution of selection bias to the higher delinquency statistics for HFA programs, Standard & Poor’s does not believe that risk is high in HFA loan performance.