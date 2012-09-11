TEXT-S&P Downgrades Hidili To 'B'; Outlook Negative

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- China-based coking coal producer Hidili’s financial position is likely to deteriorate due to subdued coking coal prices, weaker demand, and the company’s still-aggressive expansion plans.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Hidili to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. We are also lowering our issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B+’ due to structural subordination risk.

-- At the same time, we are lowering our Greater China regional scale ratings on Hidili to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnBB’, and that on the outstanding senior unsecured notes to ‘cnB’ from ‘cnBB’.

-- We are also removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications because we believe Hidili’s refinancing risk has reduced.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Hidili’s production may fall short of our original expectation, the company’s less-than-adequate liquidity, and the possibility of industry conditions staying weak.

Rating Action

On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based coking coal producer Hidili Industry International Development Ltd. to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B+'. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China regional scale long-term rating on Hidili to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnBB’ and the issue rating on the company’s notes to ‘cnB’ from ‘cnBB’. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on June 26, 2012.

Rationale

We lowered the rating to reflect our view that Hidili’s financial position is likely to deteriorate due to subdued coking coal prices, weaker demand, and the company’s still-aggressive expansion plans.

Nevertheless, we believe the refinancing risk associated with the company’s Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.7 billion convertible bonds due January 2013 has reduced following a proposed capital injection of RMB1.5 billion from Huaneng trust. The Huaneng trust loan ranks as a priority debt and pushes Hidili’s ratio of total priority debt to total assets to above 20% in the next two years. We have notched down the company’s outstanding senior unsecured U.S. dollar debt to reflect the structural subordination risk. We believe that Hidili’s liquidity position is still “less than adequate,” as our criteria defines the term, considering the company’s increased working capital requirements and capital expenditure.

The price of Hidili’s main product, clean coal, has fallen to less than RMB1,000 per ton since July 2012. The company’s average selling price of clean coal of RMB1,167 per ton in the first half of the year was lower than our original expectation of RMB1,200 for the full year. Weaker demand from steel mills was the main reason for the decline in the price. We expect prices to remain low over the next 12 months due to tough industry conditions. Hidili’s production was on track in the first half of 2012. But a major accident in a privately owned mine in Panzhihua, Sichuan Province could throw production off track. All mining operations in Panzhihua have reportedly been suspended for a month for safety checks. Production in Panzhihua represented about 35%-40% of Hidili’s production in the first half of the year. Therefore, we anticipate that the company may not meet its original production target of 5 million tons of raw coal in 2012.

In our revised base-case scenario, we expect Hidili’s average selling price to be about RMB1,050 per ton in 2012. We anticipate that the company’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will fall to less than 15% in 2012 and remain there in 2013. We expect Hidili’s working capital requirements to remain high due to tough industry conditions. We also anticipate that the company will speed up capital spending to ramp up production.

Liquidity

We believe Hidili’s liquidity is “less than adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources, including cash and equivalents, to cover its liquidity uses by less than 1x. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months include cash and equivalents of about RMB791 million as of June 30, 2012, our projection of positive FFO of about RMB815 million, pre-approved facilities RMB1 billion, and a trust loan of RMB1.5 billion.

-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt of about RMB3,809 million (as of June 30, 2012) maturing in the next 12 months, working capital requirements of RMB226 million, dividend payment of about RMB143 million, and capital expenditure of RMB500 million. We believe Hidili has the flexibility to defer its capital expenditure.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Hidili’s production and average selling price may fall short of our original expectations and that the company’s FFO-to-debt ratio could drop below 15% and remain there. The negative outlook also reflects Hidili’s liquidity position and a possible weakening of the coal industry.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Hidili’s liquidity position becomes “weak”; (2) the company’s operating cash flow is weaker than we expected; (3) its capital expenditure is higher than we anticipated; or (4) Hidili fails to address its debt maturities. We could also downgrade Hidili if conditions in the coal industry are weaker than our expectation. This could happen if coking coal prices continue to fall due to weaker demand on a sustainable basis.

We may revise the outlook to stable if: (1) Hidili’s liquidity improves; (2) the company rolls over most of its short-term debt over the next 12 months; and (3) an improvement in coking coal demand results in higher prices.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Hidili Industry International Development Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnB+/-- cnBB/Watch Neg/--

Senior Unsecured B- B+/Watch Neg

cnB cnBB/Watch Neg