TEXT-S&P Afms Hitachi Capital's And Subsidiaries' Joint MTN Prog

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it had affirmed its ‘A-’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term ratings on the joint US$2.5 billion Euro medium-term note (MTN) program of Hitachi Capital Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2) and two of its overseas subsidiaries. Our affirmations were made in response to a recent update to the MTN program, which raised the issuance cap. The bonds to be issued by the overseas subsidiaries are guaranteed by the Japanese parent, Hitachi Capital Corp.

Hitachi Capital is one of Japan’s major leasing companies, and a member of the Hitachi group led by Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi; BBB+/Positive/A-2). About 20% of Hitachi Capital’s total receivables are related to business transactions with group companies and employees. The company’s core business is financing, such as leasing to Japanese corporations and auto loans. The company has also been growing its overseas businesses in recent years. Hitachi Capital’s business structure is relatively diversified for a Japanese leasing company.

Standard & Poor’s regards Hitachi Capital as a subsidiary of high strategic importance within the Hitachi group, given its strong connection to the group in terms of business, finance, and capital. As such, Hitachi Capital’s credit quality is tied to the credit quality trends at Hitachi. However, Standard & Poor’s does not regard the credit quality of the two companies to be unified in light of Hitachi Capital’s unique business portfolio, which is independent of the Hitachi group, and as such, the current ratings on Hitachi Capital exceed that on Hitachi by one notch.

In our view, Hitachi Capital’s revenues have been squeezed as leasing demand remains stagnant. However, we expect the company to maintain its stable financial position, supported by its solid customer base and relatively sound asset quality. We also expect the company to maintain its strong relationships with its parent company and group companies in terms of business, finance, and capital.

Hitachi Capital’s capitalization is at an adequate level relative to its financial risk, in our opinion. We intend to continue monitoring: 1) its rising asset risk, which is caused by its investments; and 2) the restructuring of its risk management system as the company makes strategic investments, targeting to achieve a stronger business profile and sustainable growth.

