TEXT-Fitch rates Hong Leong Bank's senior notes final 'BBB+'

April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Leong Bank Berhad’s (HLBB) USD300m senior notes, issued under its USD1.5bn medium-term note programme, a final rating of ‘BBB+'. This follows the completion of the notes issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 12 April 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as HLBB’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+'. This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be used for HLBB’s general working capital and other corporate purposes.

HLBB is the fourth-largest Malaysian bank by assets. The bank is 64%-owned by Hong Leong Financial Group, a holding company which is controlled by Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan.

For more details on HLBB’s ratings and credit profile, see “Fitch Affirms Hong Leong Bank at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable”, dated 27 January 2012, and HLBB’s full rating report, dated 16 February 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

HLBB’s other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘F2’

- Viability Rating ‘bbb+’

- Support Rating ‘2’

- Support Rating Floor ‘BBB-'