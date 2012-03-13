TEXT: Fitch Affirms Hurley Medical Center's (MI) Revs at 'BB+'

CHICAGO, March 13 (Fitch) As part of its ongoing surveillance review process, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘BB+’ rating on the following fixed-rate bonds issued on behalf of Hurley Medical Center (HMC) by Flint Hospital Building Authority (Michigan):

--$10,530,000 revenue refunding bonds, series 1998A;

--$15,775,000 revenue rental bonds, series 1998B;

--$27,690,000 hospital revenue bonds, series 2003;

--$35,215,000 revenue rental bonds, series 2010.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY:

Debt payments are secured by cash rentals (net revenues of the Medical Center) made to the authority, acting through its Board of Hospital Managers, on behalf of HMC as agreed under the sixth amended and restated contract of lease dated March 1, 2010. In addition, bondholders will benefit from a fully funded debt service fund.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

GOOD LIQUIDITY: The ‘BB+’ reflects HMC’s strong liquidity position for the rating category with cash to debt at 102.6%.

CONSISTENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE: HMC continues to execute its financial turnaround plan, which has resulted in consistent operating performance over the last three years.

WEAK PAYOR MIX: Located in Flint, Michigan, HMC operates in a competitive service area with below-average socioeconomic indicators, subjecting the hospital to elevated levels of government payors, with Medicaid at a very high 39.1% of gross revenues in fiscal 2011.

MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Relatively low and manageable debt burden with adequate debt service coverage.

CREDIT PROFILE:

The ‘BB+’ rating reflects HMC’s good liquidity for the rating category and consistent operating performance despite operating in a difficult market with a high Medicaid population.

HMC’s solid balance sheet metrics continue to be a key credit strength, providing some financial flexibility. At Dec. 31, 2011, unrestricted cash and investments equaled $90.4 million, equating to 94.8 days cash on hand. A cushion ratio of 8.9 times (x) and cash to debt of 107.4% are also both strong for the rating level. Also, since HMC is a governmental entity, its investment portfolio is very conservative as investments are restricted to government-issued fixed-income securities.

HMC’s operating performance has been relatively stable over the last three fiscal years. In fiscal 2011, HMC posted ‘break-even’ operating income and a 3.7% operating EBITDA margin, slightly down from fiscal 2010 results, but adequate for the rating category. The decline in operating results was due in part to lower inpatient volumes and a rise in bad debt expense (increase of 17% year over year). Management responded with expense control initiatives, including reductions in staff and more efficient labor management. Also, with the opening of the new emergency department in March, 2012, management expects to be better able to appropriately manage observation patients.

HMC’s debt profile is manageable with all fixed-rate debt and maximum annual debt service (MADS) equating to 2.5% of total 2011 revenue. MADS coverage by EBITDA was a relatively light 1.8x in fiscal 2011 but is consistent with the prior years’ results of 1.9x and 2.1x in fiscal 2010 and 2009, respectively. Through the six-month interim period ended Dec. 31, MADS coverage by EBITDA was an improved 2.5x. HMC just completed a $30 million expansion and renovation of its emergency department (funded from series 2010 bond proceeds) and has projected capital spending to be $16 million annually over the next three years; this would be approximately 150% of depreciation expense, which is likely to restrict liquidity growth. Given HMC’s competitive operating environment, Fitch believes HMC may need to make significant capital investments over the medium term, which could pressure debt metrics should HMC borrow additional funds.

The primary credit risks include a challenging economic environment and reliance on state Medicare disproportionate share (DSH) revenues. Located in Flint, Michigan, HMC operates in an economically distressed service area. Although the unemployment rate in the Flint metropolitan service area was 9.6% as of December 2011, near its three-year low, its payor mix remains challenging. A high 39.1% of gross revenues were derived from Medicaid and 27% from Medicare in fiscal 2011. Uncertainty over the continuation of current Medicaid funding levels, given the state’s budget distress and national budget pressures remains a significant credit risk.

Material funding reductions would have a major impact on HMC’s ability to continue to improve profitability.

The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation of stabilized operations and maintenance of its current liquidity position.

HMC is a 443-bed acute care teaching hospital with safety-net provider status located in Flint, Michigan. HMC had approximately $397.4 million of total revenue in fiscal 2010. HMC covenants to provide annual and quarterly disclosure to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s EMMA system.