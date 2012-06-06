TEXT-Fitch Rates Hutchison's EUR Notes Final 'A-'

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Limited’s euro-denominated notes a final rating of ‘A-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F2’).

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 30 May 2012.

Hutchison’s Issuer Default Rating of ‘A-’ rating reflects the company’s geographical and industry diversification, strong liquidity arising from high cash balances, well-spread debt maturity profile and access to diverse sources of capital. Hutchison continues to derive stable cash flow generation from its core businesses such as ports and properties, and to improve the performance of its retail division.