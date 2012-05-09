FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Rates Hutchison's Perpetual Securities Final 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 9, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Rates Hutchison's Perpetual Securities Final 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison Whampoa International (12) Limited’s hybrid capital notes a final rating of ‘BBB’. The notes are guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison, ‘A-'/Stable) on a subordinated basis.

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 2 May 2012.

The agency has also accorded 50% equity credit to the securities in the evaluation of Hutchison’s capital structure and leverage.

The securities are rated two notches below Hutchison’s ‘A-’ Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in accordance with its ‘Treatment & Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate & REIT Credit Analysis’ criteria. The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Given the language on replacement intent in the securities’ indenture, Fitch does not consider May 2022, when there will be a 100 basis point step-up in distribution, as the effective maturity date of the securities in assessing the equity credit accorded.

Hutchison’s IDR reflects the company’s geographical and industry diversification, strong liquidity arising from high cash balances, well-spread debt maturity profile and access to diverse sources of capital. Hutchison continues to derive stable cash flow generation from its core businesses such as ports and properties, and to improve the performance of its retail division.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.