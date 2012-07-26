TEXT-Fitch: Hynix to Extend Profitability but Gains Limited

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects SK Hynix Inc.’s (Hynix, ‘BB’/Stable) profitability to continue following a successful EBIT turnaround in Q212. However, Fitch believes that margin recovery in H212 will be limited as the operating environment remains tough.

“After three consecutive quarters of operating losses, Hynix has finally returned to profitability mainly due to cost reduction and dynamic random access memory price increases since February 2012 following Elpida Inc.’s filing for bankruptcy protection,” said Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch’s Asia Pacific Telecom, Media, and Technology team.

“However, Fitch does not foresee any significant improvement in the industry cycle due to a weak economic environment and prevalent over-supply in both the DRAM and NAND markets,” added Mr. Lim.

The commodity DRAM market is unlikely to show a meaningful recovery in the short term due to weak growth in personal computer sales. In addition, the price of DRAM fell again in July 2012 despite chip makers’ conservative capacity expansion and industry consolidation. Prices of higher-margin mobile DRAM also continue to fall as suppliers have aggressively increased output.

Hynix’s NAND business, which accounted for 22% of total revenue in Q212, also suffered; prices fell 19% in Q212 due to substantial over-supply in the market. Fitch notes Toshiba Corporation’s (‘BBB-'/Stable) plan to reduce output by 30% will help improve the supply/demand balance in H212. However, this also indicates that the NAND business is likely to remain suppressed in the short term amid the subdued global economy.

Fitch forecasts Hynix’s financial profile will remain commensurate with the current rating despite the unfavourable industry conditions. This is because the company’s cost structure will continue to improve due to manufacturing process improvements, helping to mitigate weak demand. In addition, its high cash balance of KRW3trn at end-Q212 and forecast cash flow from operations (CFO) of over KRW3trn should comfortably cover its annual capex plan of KRW4.2trn in 2012. Therefore, the company’s funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage should remain below 2x over the next 12-18 months.

Fitch will consider a negative rating action if FFO adjusted leverage increases above 3x (2011: 1.7x) or if EBIT margin (2011: 3.1%) weakens on a sustained basis. In addition, any indication of weakening ties between parent SK Telecom (SKT, ‘A-'/Stable) and Hynix may also result in a negative rating action, as Hynix’s ratings currently factor in a notch of implied support from SKT. Conversely, Fitch will consider a positive rating action if Hynix’s FFO-adjusted leverage remains below 2x, and/or if EBIT margin rises above 6% with positive free cash flow generation on a sustained basis.

Hynix recorded 10% revenue growth q-o-q to KRW2.63trn in Q212. The company’s EBIT improved to KRW23bn (0.9% margin) from a loss of KRW260bn (-11% margin) during the same period.