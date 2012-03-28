TEXT-S&P Credit FAQ Explains Recent Upgrades Of Hyundai And Kia

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) March 28, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services explained its rationale for raising its ratings on Korea-based Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC; BBB+/Stable) and subsidiary Kia Motors Corp. (Kia; BBB+/Stable) in a Credit FAQ published today.

On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s raised its ratings on HMC and Kia to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’, reflecting its view that both companies will continue to maintain their sound financial risk profiles based on their strengthened competitive positions and improved profitability. The outlooks on the ratings are stable. At the same time, we raised Kia’s stand-alone credit profile to ‘bbb’ from ‘bbb-’ and equalized its ratings with those on HMC, given the companies’ close shareholdings and strong business integration.

“Both automakers significantly improved profitability in 2011, with operating profit margins that were elite among those of global automakers and comparable with those of luxury car makers,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Sangyun Han. “We expect the two automakers’ combined global market share to increase to around 9% in 2012 from 8.7% in 2011 and 8.1% in 2010, based on their global sales target of 7 million units this year.”

“Also, given our view that the automakers’ sales target for this year is modest, we do not expect HMC and Kia to sacrifice profitability for gains in global market share. In our view, they are likely to maintain their solid average sales price and incentives, based on fundamental improvements in the quality, design, and branding of their products, and in their distribution networks,” Han said.