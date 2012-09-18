TEXT-S&P Credit FAQ Examines Hyundai And Kia Performance Gains

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 18, 2012--Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC) and its subsidiary Kia Motors Corp. may have difficulty sustaining the kind of strong improvement in performance they posted in the first half of this year, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report published today.

“Both companies produced adjusted debt ratios well below our expectations and made record operating profits,” said Sangyun Han, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor‘s.

“However, we believe the companies are likely to fall short of our expectations for their share of the global auto market in 2012,” he added.

HMC’s operating profit for the first half of the year increased 34% year on year, while Kia’s increased 25%. Operating profit margins for both companies were exceptional for global automakers and comparable with those of luxury car makers. Sales have also been healthy.

HMC and Kia sold 4.6 million units in the first eight months of 2012, putting them on track to meet their combined global sales goal of 7 million units this year. However, in the global auto market in 2012, we expect them to attain a combined market share of 8.8%, up from 8.7% in 2011 and 8.1% in 2010 but down from our previous expectation of 9%.

In the U.S., the companies’ combined share even declined to 8.6% in August 2012 and 9.5% in July 2012 from 9.3% and 9.9%, respectively, a year earlier. The report, titled “How Sustainable Are Hyundai Motor And Kia’s Gains In Market Share And Profitability?” is available to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at www.ratingsdirect.com.

