TEXT: S&P: Hyundai Capital Proposed Snr Unscrd USD Bnds Rated 'BBB+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor‘s) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘BBB+’ rating to Hyundai Capital Services Inc.’s (HCS; BBB+/Stable/A-2) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the company’s US$5 billion global medium-term note program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation.

HCS intends to use the bond proceeds for general corporate purposes. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

A Korean-language version of this media release is available via standardandpoors.co.kr or via Standard & Poor’s CreditWire Korea on Bloomberg Professional at SPCK. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor’s Web-based credit analysis system, at www.ratingsdirect.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com; under Credit Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating, then Credit Ratings Search.