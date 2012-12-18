TEXT-Fitch Affirms Insurance Australia Group at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Insurance Australia Group’s (IAG) core operating subsidiaries, Insurance Australia Limited (IAL) and IAG New Zealand Limited (IAGNZ), at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ‘AA-'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.

The rating affirmation reflects IAG’s dominant and strengthened market position in its core markets, solid franchise and brand strength, a conservative investment approach, low financial leverage and adequate capital ratios.

Moreover, the positive trend in the group’s underwriting performance partly reflects the successful implementation of a refined operational strategy over the last four years. Fitch views the sale of the UK operations as neutral to the ratings based on the challenging outlook for the UK motor market, and negligible impact on the group’s regulatory capital position.

The transaction will result in a AUD240m negative impact to net income; however, AUD80m of this is from the reallocation of foreign exchange reserve losses to retained earnings.

In spite of the loss the agency still expects an improved underwriting performance, due to premium rate increases and a lower natural peril loss experience, to support stronger earnings in FY13.

Fitch considers asset risk in IAG’s investment portfolios to be low, with 91% of total investments (including operational cash) at 30 June 2012 (FYE12) consisting of cash or fixed-income securities. IAG’s ‘risky’ assets as a share of total equity were 36% at FYE12 which compares well with Fitch’s ‘AA’ median criteria guideline of 50%.

Credit quality remains at a conservative level with 86% of cash and fixed-income investments at FYE12 rated ‘AA-’ or higher (FYE11: 94%). Fitch calculates that IAG’s equity-adjusted debt-to-capital ratio at FYE12 was 15% (FYE11: 8%). The increase was driven by a NZD325m subordinated debt issue, but the ratio remains well within Fitch’s ‘AA’ median criteria guideline of 20%.

Fitch considers strong capital ratios to be appropriate for IAG’s high rating category. Coverage of the regulatory minimum capital requirement (MCR) strengthened to 1.74x at FYE12 (FYE11: 1.58x) although this ratio can be volatile. Under Fitch’s capital calculation IAG’s capitalisation is modestly below its current rating although this is mitigated by the group’s other credit strengths.

Under current prudential standards, Fitch considers a greater than 1.75x coverage to be more commensurate with IAG’s ‘AA-’ rating, and notes that in maintaining lower capital ratios, IAG has less buffer should other credit factors deteriorate.

As an already highly rated insurer, there is little prospect of IAG’s rating being upgraded in the near term. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weaker capital ratios as assessed through Fitch’s capital calculation or coverage of the regulatory MCR. Significant operating underperformance relative to peers, a weakening of the group’s competitive position in its key markets and an aggressive escalation or risk management failure in the group’s Asian strategy could put pressure on the ratings.

Over the longer term, financial leverage above 25%, interest coverage below 9x, reserve deficiencies or the combined ratio consistently trending above 100% could result in a downgrade.