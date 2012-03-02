TEXT: S&P Rates ICBC's Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes 'A'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) March 2, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A’ foreign currency issue rating and ‘cnAA+’ Greater China scale issue rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). The issuance will be under the existing euro medium-term notes program of the bank’s Singapore branch. ICBC has also increased the size of the program to US$900 million from US$300 million.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of ICBC. They will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

