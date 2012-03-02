FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT: S&P Rates ICBC's Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes 'A'
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 2, 2012 / 2:28 AM / in 6 years

TEXT: S&P Rates ICBC's Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) March 2, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A’ foreign currency issue rating and ‘cnAA+’ Greater China scale issue rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). The issuance will be under the existing euro medium-term notes program of the bank’s Singapore branch. ICBC has also increased the size of the program to US$900 million from US$300 million.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of ICBC. They will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Standard & Poor’s Approach To Rating Bank Securities, March 19, 2004

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.