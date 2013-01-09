FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Rates ICICI Bank's Proposed Sr Unsecd Notes 'BBB-'
January 9, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates ICICI Bank's Proposed Sr Unsecd Notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Jan. 9, 2013--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB-’ long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of Singapore dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by ICICI Bank Ltd. (foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3). The rating on the notes reflects the long-term issuer credit rating on the bank.

The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of ICICI Bank. They shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of the bank. The proposed notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

