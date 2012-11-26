FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&PBulletin: Issue Upsizing Won't Affect ICICI Bank Notes Rtg
November 26, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&PBulletin: Issue Upsizing Won't Affect ICICI Bank Notes Rtg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Nov. 26, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘BBB-’ issue rating on the U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by ICICI Bank Ltd. (foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3) is not affected by the bank’s proposal to upsize the issue.

The notes will be consolidated with the 4.70% notes due Feb. 21, 2018, issued on Aug. 21, 2012, to form a single series. The rating on the notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank. The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of ICICI Bank.

They shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

