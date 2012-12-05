TEXT-S&P Takes Various Rating Actions On ORIX-NRL Trust 14 CMBS

(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- ORIX-NRL Trust 14 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that ORIX Corp. arranged.

-- The last property backing the transaction’s remaining loan has not yet been sold. We will continue to monitor the servicer’s progress in selling this property.

-- The principal on one of the transaction’s underlying specified bonds, which has defaulted, has been impaired, and we confirmed that only partial interest payments on the class D to G trust certificates were made on the principal and interest distribution date in December 2012.

-- We have lowered to ‘D (sf)’ our ratings on classes D to G. At the same time, we have kept our rating on class B on CreditWatch negative and have affirmed our ‘CCC- (sf)’ rating on class C.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Dec. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it lowered to ‘D (sf)’ from ‘CCC- (sf)’ its ratings on the class D to G trust certificates issued under the ORIX-NRL Trust 14 transaction.

At the same time, we have kept our rating on class B on CreditWatch with negative implications and have affirmed our ‘CCC- (sf)’ rating on class C (see list below). The class A trust certificates issued under the same transaction fully redeemed on the principal and interest payment date in December 2011, and we withdrew the rating on the interest-only class X in the same month. In September 2011, we lowered to ‘D (sf)’ our rating on class H.

One defaulted loan currently backs the transaction, and a single property backs the defaulted loan. The loan originally represented about 13.4% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates.

The principal on one of the transaction’s underlying specified bonds, which has defaulted, has been impaired. The underlying bond originally represented about 8.9% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates. We downgraded classes D to G to ‘D (sf)’ because we confirmed that only partial interest payments on these classes were made on the principal and interest distribution date in December 2012, and no payments of unpaid interest are set to be made in the future.

Meanwhile, we today kept our rating on class B on CreditWatch negative based on the following factors:

-- We have learned from the servicer that the property (an office building in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture) backing the transaction’s remaining loan is now more likely to be sold. However, the sale of the property is not yet complete.

-- Although the loan-to-value ratio for class B declined markedly, we believe that the rating on class B may come under downward pressure if the sale of the property does not progress as the transaction’s legal final maturity date in December 2013 draws closer.

In addition, in our view, class C will very likely incur a loss on a future principal and interest payment. Based on this view, we today affirmed our ‘CCC- (sf)’ rating on that class.

We intend to review our rating on the class B trust certificates after ascertaining the progress of the sale of the property.

ORIX-NRL Trust 14 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Ten nonrecourse loans and specified bonds extended to eight obligors initially secured the trust certificates, and 39 real estate certificates and real estate properties originally backed the 10 nonrecourse loans and specified bonds. ORIX Corp. arranged the transaction, and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction’s legal final maturity date in December 2013 for the class B to G trust certificates.

RATINGS LOWERED

ORIX-NRL Trust 14

JPY20.7 billion trust certificates due December 2013

Class To From Initial issue amount

D D (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.7 bil.

E D (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

F D (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.5 bil.

G D (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

RATING KEPT ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

ORIX-NRL Trust 14

Class Rating Initial issue amount

B A+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY2.0 bil.

RATING AFFIRMED

ORIX-NRL Trust 14

Class Rating Initial issue amount

C CCC- (sf) JPY1.2 bil.