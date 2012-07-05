TEXT-S&P Revises Outlook On CE Generation's Sr Sec Notes To Neg

Overview

-- We anticipate weaker credit metrics at CE Generation LLC (CE Gen) because of variable short-run avoided cost pricing exposure and lower gas prices at Salton Sea Funding Corp.’s (SSFC; BBB-/Stable) Imperial Valley projects under contract to Southern California Edison, which may weaken dividends to CE Gen. SSFC provides about 76% of distributions.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming the ‘BB+’ rating on the project’s debt.

-- The recovery rating is unchanged at ‘1’.

-- Under our base case, consolidated debt service coverage at CE Gen averages 1.2x during the remaining life of the $400 million senior secured notes due 2018 ($189.6 million outstanding at March 31, 2012), leaving less cushion to absorb higher operating costs or capital expenditures.

Rating Action

On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on CE Generation LLC’s (CE Gen) $400 million senior secured notes due 2018 to reflect our anticipation that variable-rate short-run avoided cost (SRAC) pricing exposure at Salton Sea Funding Corp. (SSFC; BBB-/Stable) and lower-than-anticipated gas prices may weaken dividends to CE Gen and result in weaker credit metrics. Standard & Poor’s also affirmed its ‘BB+’ rating on the notes.

The issue recovery rating is unchanged at ‘1.’ We project that dividends from geothermal assets will amount to 76% of cash inflows at CE Gen and that they will be required to service debt. Although SSFC’s cash flow supports its rating at the project level at an anticipated average debt service coverage (DSC) of 2.61x through the life of the debt, management anticipates that residual cash flows from Salton Sea to CE Gen will decline such that DSC may average 1.34x versus the 1.74x projected in our prior review. Lower-than-anticipated cash flow is a result of lower contract revenue from Southern California Edison Co. (SCE; BBB+/Stable/A-2) under SRAC pricing combined with lower natural gas prices. We anticipate that CE Gen and SSFC will achieve average consolidated DSC of 1.2x, assuming Henry Hub natural gas pricing of $2.00 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 in 2014 and beyond. In contrast, historical performance has averaged about 1.5x during the past five years. We could lower the rating in case of any further weakening in projected coverage metrics. The debt balance was $189.6 million as of March 31, 2012.

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s rating on CE Gen’s $400 million senior secured notes due 2018 ($189.6 million outstanding at March 31, 2012) is ‘BB+'. The recovery rating is ‘1’, indicating our anticipation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. The outlook is negative.

The rating on CE Gen reflects our view of uncertain cash distributions from SSFC, which we anticipate will account for more than 76% of CE Gen’s future cash flow. Distributions from non-geothermal assets will cover only 23% of debt service after expenses: The two largest of the three CE Gen natural gas-fired units are merchant plants and since 2009 have produced very low margins, because of the termination of higher-cost purchased power agreements and lower wholesale power prices. We rate CE Gen’s debt one notch lower than SSFC’s debt, reflecting the residual nature of cash flow available to CE Gen’s bondholders after the debt service at SSFC is paid and distribution tests are met. (SSFC had $117.7 million outstanding at March 31, 2012.)

The rating on the senior secured bonds further reflects our view of the following:

-- CE Gen is highly concentrated, relying predominantly on SSFC;

-- Dividends from SSFC to CE Gen are subject to a 1.5x DSC test (however, we anticipate that SSFC will continue to exceed this threshold); and

-- Assets other than SSFC, which include the Saranac, Power Resources, and Yuma natural gas projects, have varying degrees of market exposure. Partly offsetting the above weaknesses, in our view, are the following strengths:

-- Debt service requirements at SSFC fall as the tenor of the debt (maturing in 2018) closes;

-- Output from nine of the 10 Imperial Valley geothermal projects is contracted under purchase power agreements (PPA), with fixed capacity payments equal to about one-third of revenue and investment-grade counterparties (eight with SCE and one with Arizona Public Service Co. );

-- The projects use commercially proven technology that has operated reliably; and

-- CE Gen has sufficient coverage ratios in most years, even under conservative pricing assumptions for SSFC’s projects.

Liquidity

CE Gen is supported by a six-month debt service reserve funded through $19.6 million in letters of credit provided by The Royal Bank of Canada (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and JPMorgan Chase N.A. (A+/Negative/A-1), issued on behalf of the owners.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on the bonds is ‘1’, indicating our anticipation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. We base our recovery expectations on our assessment of a CE Gen reorganization after a default caused by a 20% decrease in distributions from SSFC stemming from higher capital expenditures and lower gas prices in SRAC rates, and a 40% reduction in distributions from the natural gas assets because of market risks. In the scenario, CE Gen will start drawing on its $19.6 million letter of credit facility in 2012 and exhaust the facility in 2015, which results in a default. Our valuation is based on a discounted cash flow calculation applied to CE Gen’s cash flows following its default in 2015. For the purposes of this calculation, we employed a 12% discount rate. Furthermore, we have haircut the contributions from SSFC and the gas plants as noted above. The resulting valuation is $220.4 million. The estimated debt at default is $127.2 million after the addition of an amount equal to six months of interest as pre-petition expenses. We reduce our gross valuations above by 5% to account for estimated administrative expenses related to the bankruptcy process to arrive at net valuation of $209.4 million. This results in a recovery rating of ‘1’, indicating our anticipation of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery on the debt in the event of payment default.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our anticipation that variable-rate SRAC pricing exposure at SSFC and lower gas prices may weaken dividends to CE Gen and result in weaker credit metrics. We will lower the rating if our projected consolidated DSC drops to less than 1.0x, which could happen in our downside case, especially in 2013 and 2015. Lower gas prices, higher capital expenditures, or increased operating costs could reduce cash flow available for debt service. An improvement in financial performance from the geothermal assets resulting from an increase in natural gas prices, decreased operating expenses, or capital expenditures, or increased revenue at the natural gas projects, could stabilize the rating. Sustained coverage of more than 1.5x, which we do not anticipate during the remaining debt tenor, could lead us to raise the rating.

