TEXT: S&P Upgrades General Nutrition Centers To 'BB-'; Otlk Stable

Overview

-- Pittsburgh-based General Nutrition Centers Inc.’s good operating performance and debt repayment has resulted in improving credit measures.

-- Also, we believe that the company’s financial policies have moderated over the last year and that the company will likely maintain leverage at or near current levels.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on General Nutrition to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'. We are also assigning our corporate credit rating to GNC Holdings Inc., the parent of General Nutrition Centers.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that operating performance in 2012 will continue at or near its current pace and leverage will modestly decrease over the near term.

Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its corporate credit and senior secured debt rating on Pittsburgh-based General Nutrition Centers Inc. to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'. The recovery rating on the secured debt remains at ‘3’, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a default. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our ‘BB-‘corporate credit rating to GNC Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view that General Nutrition Centers and its parent, GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC), should be able to grow profits and maintain credit metrics consistent with a “significant” financial risk profile (based on our criteria), given the generally favorable environment for nutritional supplements that we forecast.

The ratings on Pittsburgh-based General Nutrition Centers and its parent, GNC Holdings, reflect our view that the company will continue its good operating performance and some further improvement in credit protection measures, given the favorable industry trends and our estimates for EBITDA growth. We expect the company to generate positive free operating cash flow of about $160 million in 2012. The company has indicated that further debt repayment, other than required debt amortization, is not a top priority. Furthermore, given GNC’s history, we are somewhat skeptical that the company will not increase debt leverage--either for shareholder-friendly initiatives or for acquisitions. Thus, we view the company’s financial policies as moderating, but still somewhat aggressive. In our view, the company’s business risk profile is “weak,” reflecting GNC’s participation in the highly competitive and fragmented nutritional supplement specialty retail sector.

GNC’s capital structure is still leveraged, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 3.4x and EBITDA interest coverage of 3.6x as of Dec. 30, 2011. We do not expect further significant reduction of debt in the near term. However, we forecast that credit metrics should improve, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3.1x and EBITDA to interest coverage of 5.8x by year-end 2012 if GNC maintains its positive retail operating performance and its new product initiatives are successful.

We estimate that GNC’s operating performance will continue its trend of positive revenue and same-store-sales growth, coupled with modestly higher gross margins. Specifically, our assumptions for GNC over the near term include the following:

-- Mid- to high-single-digit positive same-store growth in GNC’s U.S.-based company-owned stores.

-- Low-double-digit revenue growth in the manufacturing and franchise segments.

-- Capital expenditures in the $50 million area in 2012 and in the $60 million to $70 million range in 2013.

-- Dividends of $45 million in 2012 and $50 million in 2013.

-- Share repurchases of about $80 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013.

-- Acquisitions of up to $50 million in 2012 and 2013.

-- Free operating cash flow of about $160 million in 2012 and about $170 million in 2013.

Liquidity

We believe that GNC’s liquidity is “adequate” to meets its needs over the next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations, especially as the company has no near-term maturities other than modest debt amortization payments. Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $80 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.

-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

-- We estimate that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenants will apply, even if debt were to increase by 15% and EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

-- We believe that the company should be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing.

-- In our view, the company has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets and sound relationships with its banks.

As of Dec. 30, 2011, we estimate that the company had about $128 million of cash on its balance sheet and the $80 million revolving credit facility (maturing in 2016) was undrawn except for letters of credit outstanding.

Debt amortization is minimal under the term loan, at 1% per year. We expect that cash flow from operations should be sufficient to meet near-term operating needs, stock repurchases and GNC’s recently initiated quarterly dividends (about $45 million per year), and small bolt-on acquisitions. Because of the cash flow the company generated from operations, we estimate that GNC will not have to use its revolving credit facility and will not need to meet financial covenants under its revolving credit facility as availability will be greater than $25 million.

Recovery analysis

Our ratings on GNC’s $80 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 and $1.2 billion term loan B ($900 million outstanding on Dec. 30, 2011) due 2018 are ‘BB-’ (the same as the corporate credit rating); the recovery rating is a ‘3’, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on GNC, to be published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

Our rating outlook on GNC is stable. We expect the company’s recent improvement in operating performance to continue and leverage to modestly decline over the near-to-intermediate term. An upgrade could occur if the company is able to continue to improve and sustain stronger credit metrics and maintain much less aggressive financial policies.

We could lower the ratings if weaker credit measures result from the company’s financial policies become more aggressive. For instance, if the company were to do another leveraged buyout, a large debt-financed share repurchase program, or a special one-time dividend such that total debt to EBITDA increases to more than 4.5x.

Ratings List

New Rating; Outlook Action

GNC Holdings Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--

Upgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged

To From

General Nutrition Centers Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--

Senior Secured BB- B+

Recovery Rating 3 3